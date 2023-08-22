Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The Coming Ultimate Universe in The Daily LITG, 22nd of August, 2023

The Ultimate Universe is coming... No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

The Ultimate Universe is coming… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli Launch Ultimate invasion #1

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: The Ultimate Universe

  1. Marvel's Ultimate Universe With Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther
  2. Rick and Morty Season 7: Rick Prime, Evil Morty & A Missed Opportunity 
  3. Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion
  4. Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure
  5. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In August 2023 
  6. X-Force #43 Preview: Colossus Throws His Weight Around 
  7. Image Comics Full November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  8. Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
  9. Christian Cage Loses on AEW Collision in Blatant Disrespect to Edge
  10. Suits, The Rookie, "Chicago" NBC Shows &#038; More: Ending Geek Snobbery

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, The Long Wait For Sandman #12

The Sandman. Sandra Oh as The Prophet in episode 11 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
  1. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
  2. The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star
  3. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  4. Infinity Train Creator Updates "Straight Up Slimy" WBD/HBO Max Move
  5. Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
  6. The Sandman: Gaiman on S02 Not Being a Given; Midsummer Promise
  7. The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
  8. The Green Lantern Comic That Saw Alan Moore Trend This Weekend
  9. Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
  10. The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Run
  11. Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
  12. Doll Man Hits the Big Time on Feature Comics #30, Up for Auction
  13. The Funnies Fight and Feature Comics #21, Up for Auction
  14. Daredevil Beats Fortnite X Marvel in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Blackbirds & Black Feathers – Thank FOC It's Sunday, 21st of August
  16. Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 Gets A Preview For FOC
  17. Shy, A New Manga Superheroine in Yen Press November 2022 Solicits
  18. Will Jessica Jones She-Hulk Rumours Boost Back Issue Auction Sales?
  19. One Punch Man Vol 24 in Viz Media Manga November 2022 Solicits
  20. Neil Gaiman Still God in The Daily LITG 21st August 2022

LITG two years ago: The Umbrella Academy:

Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021
LITG: Elliot Page by Elliot Page
  1. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
  2. Jonathan Hickman Talks To Grant Morrison On Substack
  3. Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
  4. Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
  5. AEW's Handling of Brodie Lee's Death Influenced CM Punk's Return
  6. Brian Bendis Auctioned André Lima Araújo Comic, Not Going To Marvel
  7. DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
  8. Comic Store In Your Future: FCBD 2021 – The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
  9. On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
  10. Black Panther Sequel: Riri Williams, Ironheart, To Get Wakandan Armor
  11. Dr. Doom & Sub-Mariner's Epic Team-Up in Fantastic Four #6 at Auction
  12. New Ryan Benjamin Comic Book Characters, Leaked
  13. Yen Press Announces 13 Manga and Light Novels For February 2022
  14. Watchdogs Legion #1 Launches from Behemoth in November 2021 Solicits
  15. Chip Kidd To Examine Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel In New Book
  16. Heathens & Croak Launch in AfterShock Comics November 2021 Solicits
  17. Guillem March's Laura Launches In Ablaze November 2021 Solicitations
  18. Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021

LITG three years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and X-Men

  1. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  2. What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
  3. Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
  4. X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
  5. Pokémon GO Unova Week Review: Was This Event Worth The Time?
  6. Thirteenth Doctor Meets Rose Tyler in the New Doctor Who Comic #1
  7. Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Origins in Boom November 2020 Solicits
  8. Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
  9. Dave Bautista Predicts Trump Will Turn on Son to Save "Bloated Ass"
  10. New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
  11. Sandman/Locke & Key and Spider-Man #1 in IDW November 2020 Solicits
  12. 4-Page Preview Of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #1
  13. Spider-Whore "Dishes The Dirt On Feminism" In New Cerebus In Hell
  14. Kick-Ass vs Hit-Girl Returns in Image Comics November 2020 Solicits
  15. Marvel Fortnite Crossover To Take Place During Donny Cates' Thor #4?

LITG four years ago,

Batman #77 featured the death of Alfred. We were certain it had all been set up as some kind of trick. And indeed, that seems to have been the original intention. But then something changed…

  1. Setting The Scene For The Magic Trick Of Batman #77 (Spoilers)
  2. WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
  3. "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
  4. Wolverine Goes Full John Constantine in Today's Marvel Comics Presents #8 (Spoilers)
  5. Today's Top Typo in Powers Of X #3 (Spoilers)
  6. Batman #77 Sells For Up to $30 on eBay Before Comic Stores Have Even Opened
  7. The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
  8. "Spider-Man": Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Disney-Sony Fallout
  9. Why Is Rocket Raccoon Dying Anyway? (Spoilers)
  10. Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ken L. Jones, writer of Donald Duck comics
  • Will Shetterly, creator of Captain Confederacy
  • Anna-Maria B. Cool, artist on Barbie, Elvira.
  • Dan Chichester, writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • Gerry Turnbull, comics colourist
  • Eric Lehtonen, sketch card artist
  • Rob Davis, writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures. 
  • Alan Henderson, creator of The Penned Guins.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

