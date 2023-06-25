Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Nightcrawlers, sins of sinister, Wagner Army
The Wagner Army in The Daily LITG, the 25th of June, 2023
There was a lot about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Welcome to the Daily LITG.
There was a lot in the press about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought… didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Though as David Quantick tweeted "All this Wagner stuff just goes to show that you should alway pay freelancers on time." Aftershock Comics, take note. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday, Firefly is back for comics
- The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
- Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
- Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next
- Arrow: Stephen Amell Does Right by Kid; No Supervillain Origin Story
- Valorant Reveals Everything Left To Show Off For Episode 7
- Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
- Gamestop & Best Buy Offer A PokÃ©mon TCG Promo Card Featuring Tinkaton
- Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang
- Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
- Is This Where The Battle Lines Of The Gotham War Will Be Drawn?
More comics stories you might prefer
- Used in Seduction of the Innocent, The Beyond #27 Up for Auction
- Doctor Who: Doom's Day Hours 2-5 Disappoint; Sooz Kempner Appreciation
- Classic Early Hit Comics Covers by the Legendary Lou Fine, at Auction
- The Atomic-Powered Debut of Hillman's Rocket Comics, up for Auction
- Neil Gaiman's What You Need To Be Warm, Published as Picture Book
- Evil Wizard Confirms PlayStation & Nintendo Switch Releases
- Eastern Color's Historic Famous Funnies #1, up for Auction
- Rebellion/2000AD's September 2023 Solicits & San Diego Comic-Con
- Mark Stafford's Speech at the Salmonella Smorgasbord Launch in London
- Frank Miller's Captain America in The Daily LITG, 24th of June 2023
LITG one year ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
- Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
- Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
- Image Comics' Full September 2022 Solicitations
- Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
- Kevin Smith's Maskerade #1 in Dark Horse Full September 2022 Solicits
- Seven Seas Recognises Union As They Ask For Reproductive Healthcare
- Marvel To Republish & Finish Miracleman: The Silver Age From October
- Scholastic Editor Calls For YA Books/Graphic Novel Pitches On Abortion
- Crowdfundr, a New Creator-Focused Crowdfunding Platform, is Now Live
- Archie Comics Goes X-Files-Meets-Black Mirror With Weirder Mysteries
- Bloodshot Unleased In Valiant Entertainment September 2022 Solicits
- Dan Slott's Doctor Who In Titan Comics September 2022 Solicits
- Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC
- Jon Moisan Quits Skybound Entertainment For… Boom Studios?
- Nemesis Demands Vengeance in a Preview of Cradle of Filth #1
- What If Miles Morales #4 Gets $30 On eBay But Not Sold Out From Marvel
- Ryan North's Star Trek: Lower Decks in IDW September 2022 Solicits
- Stan Lee's Alliances Graphic Novel in Dynamite September 2022 Solicits
- Boom Studios Full September 2022 Solicits – Briar #1 To BRZRKR #10
- Dave Sim's Cerebus Asks "Stop Dragging My Gender Identity Around"
- Vanish #1 & Power Rangers #100 On Next Week's Previews Covers
- Miles Thorales In The Daily LITG 24th June 2022
LITG two years ago, It's All About Volumes
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
- Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
- Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
- Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
- Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
- Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
- Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
- DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
- Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
- Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
- DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
- Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
- Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
- Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
- Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
- X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
- Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
- Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
- Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021
LITG three years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
- James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
- X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
- DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
- Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
- Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
- Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
- Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
- Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
- Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
