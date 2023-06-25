Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: , , ,

The Wagner Army in The Daily LITG, the 25th of June, 2023

There was a lot about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Welcome to the Daily LITG.

There was a lot in the press about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought… didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Though as David Quantick tweeted "All this Wagner stuff just goes to show that you should alway pay freelancers on time." Aftershock Comics, take note. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

in The Daily LITG, 25th of June 2023

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Firefly is back for comics

  1. The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
  2. Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
  3. Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next 
  4. Arrow: Stephen Amell Does Right by Kid; No Supervillain Origin Story
  5. Valorant Reveals Everything Left To Show Off For Episode 7
  6. Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
  7. Gamestop & Best Buy Offer A PokÃ©mon TCG Promo Card Featuring Tinkaton
  8. Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang 
  9. Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
  10. Is This Where The Battle Lines Of The Gotham War Will Be Drawn?

LITG one year ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

Cover image for WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES 4 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT
Cover image for 75960620313000431 WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 4 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT, by Yehudi Mercado & Luigi Zagaria, in stores Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from marvel
  1. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  2. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  3. The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
  4. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  5. The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
  6. Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
  7. Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
  8. Image Comics' Full September 2022 Solicitations
  9. Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
  10. Kevin Smith's Maskerade #1 in Dark Horse Full September 2022 Solicits
  11. Seven Seas Recognises Union As They Ask For Reproductive Healthcare
  12. Marvel To Republish & Finish Miracleman: The Silver Age From October
  13. Scholastic Editor Calls For YA Books/Graphic Novel Pitches On Abortion
  14. Crowdfundr, a New Creator-Focused Crowdfunding Platform, is Now Live
  15. Archie Comics Goes X-Files-Meets-Black Mirror With Weirder Mysteries
  16. Bloodshot Unleased In Valiant Entertainment September 2022 Solicits
  17. Dan Slott's Doctor Who In Titan Comics September 2022 Solicits
  18. Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC
  19. Jon Moisan Quits Skybound Entertainment For… Boom Studios?
  20. Nemesis Demands Vengeance in a Preview of Cradle of Filth #1
  21. What If Miles Morales #4 Gets $30 On eBay But Not Sold Out From Marvel
  22. Ryan North's Star Trek: Lower Decks in IDW September 2022 Solicits
  23. Stan Lee's Alliances Graphic Novel in Dynamite September 2022 Solicits
  24. Boom Studios Full September 2022 Solicits – Briar #1 To BRZRKR #10
  25. Dave Sim's Cerebus Asks "Stop Dragging My Gender Identity Around"
  26. Vanish #1 & Power Rangers #100 On Next Week's Previews Covers
  27. Miles Thorales In The Daily LITG 24th June 2022

LITG two years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
Turning The Volume Back Down To One – The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

      • Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
      • Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
      • Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
      • Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

