Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Nightcrawlers, sins of sinister, Wagner Army

The Wagner Army in The Daily LITG, the 25th of June, 2023

There was a lot about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Welcome to the Daily LITG.

There was a lot in the press about the Wagner Army yesterday, and I thought… didn't Marvel just do that in Sins Of Sinister? Though as David Quantick tweeted "All this Wagner stuff just goes to show that you should alway pay freelancers on time." Aftershock Comics, take note. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Firefly is back for comics

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG two years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG three years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

The Wagner Army The Wagner Army The Wagner Army The Wagner Army

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!