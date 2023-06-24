Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller's Captain America in The Daily LITG, 24th of June 2023

Frank Miller draws Captain America and everyone goes a bit mad. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG, a runaround yesterday on Bleeding Cool.

Frank Miller draws Captain America. And everyone as ever goes a bit mad. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG two years ago, Wanda's Vision

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts. – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.

LITG four years ago, Road To Watchmen

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kevin VanHook , comics writer, artist, filmmaker.

, comics writer, artist, filmmaker. Denis Rodier , artist on Death Of Superman.

, artist on Death Of Superman. Alan N. Zelenetz , co-creator of Alien Legion.

, co-creator of Alien Legion. Carlo Pagulayan , artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.

, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg. Liam Francis Walsh , New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.

, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist. Michael Dooley , author of The Education of a Comics Artist.

, author of The Education of a Comics Artist. Ash Maczko , writer of Squarriors.

, writer of Squarriors. John Anderson , editor at DC Thomson.

, editor at DC Thomson. Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.

