Frank Miller's Captain America in The Daily LITG, 24th of June 2023

Frank Miller draws Captain America and everyone goes a bit mad. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG, a runaround yesterday on Bleeding Cool.

Frank Miller draws Captain America. And everyone as ever goes a bit mad. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Frank Miller's Captain America

  1. Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
  2. The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
  3. Masters Of The Universe Prequel in Dark Horse September 2023 Solicits
  4. Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang 
  5. Star Trek: Prodigy Canceled, Being Pulled From Paramount : Details
  6. Marvel Comics Solicits & Full Solicitations For September 2023
  7. Superman Takes On Doomsday with McFarlane Toys Newest 2-Pack
  8. Frazetta's Dark Kingdom Sells for Record $6 Million at Heritage
  9. Holo-Ween Among 7 Star Trek Comics at IDW in September 2023 Solicits
  10. Cobra Kai Confirms Elon Musk Membership; Kreese Training Underway 

LITG one year ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

  1. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  2. Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
  3. The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
  4. DC Comics Scarecrow Unleashes Fear with Exclusive McFarlane Figure
  5. The Redemption Of Jean Grey & The Phoenix In X-Men #12
  6. Tonight Is Psystrike Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
  7. GI Joe Week: We Take A Look At The Latest Retro Offerings
  8. Miracleman From Aaron, Carey, Templeton, Stegman, Gaiman & Buckingham
  9. The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale
  10. Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Senior Vice President, Has Died Aged 50
  11. NFCC's Greg Hopkins & Mad Cave's Manny Castellanos Join Boom Studios
  12. PrintWatch: Thor, Spider-Man, FF, Captain America, Grim, Moon Knight
  13. DC Comics Makes 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Completely Returnable
  14. Lemire, Sorrentino to Launch Ten Thousand Black Feathers in September
  15. Marvel Omnibus For Planet Of The Apes, Nova, Thor, Moon Knight & Hulk
  16. 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Misses Out Brother Lono 8 Issues
  17. Scout Comics Criticized For Selling Retailer Exclusive Covers Directly
  18. Tori Tadiar Auctions Highsummer, Her Debut Graphic Novel, To Disney
  19. Colin Kaepernick Changes The Game With Eve L. Ewing & Orlando Caicedo
  20. Arrowverse Makes Moves The Daily LITG 23rd June 2022

LITG two years ago, Wanda's Vision

  1. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  2. Full Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
  3. What's Up With Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, At Marvel? (Spoilers)
  4. X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation Replaces Way Of X in September
  5. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  6. Should You Transfer Legendaries In Pokémon GO?
  7. Ben Templesmith Responds To Criticism Over Warren Ellis and Fell
  8. Dexter Morgan Returns With A Bloody Perfect Figure From Flashback
  9. Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite
  10. After Mars, Hellfire Gala Makes Bigger Changes To Marvel Universe
  11. Mitch Gerads Thanks Hero James Gunn for Promoting Comic Books
  12. ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App
  13. Chris Claremont Came Up with Idea for Magneto to Terraform Mars
  14. Marvel Cancels Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
  15. First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect
  16. More Mephisto Than Ever. Heroes Return From Heroes Reborn (Spoiler)
  17. Fantastic Four #73 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
  18. Hellfire Gala Timeline Adds Wolverine, SWORD, Way Of X, Pride, GOTG
  19. Time To Set Records For New Mutants #87 & #98, First Cable & Deadpool
  20. Is Runaways Canceled? Fan-Favorite Missing from Marvel Solicits
  21. When Iceman Had The Hots For Angel – Sixty Years Ago (Pride Spoilers)
  22. 4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85
  23. Anime Expo Lite 2021 Invites Fans to Explore Los Angeles' Little Tokyo
  24. Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation
  25. Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today
  26. Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts
  27. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Still On Top, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2021

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts. – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.

  1. New Star Wars Empire Strikes Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
  2. Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
  3. Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
  4. Hasbro Announces Star Wars Carbon Freezing Chamber Chamber Playset
  5. Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
  6. John Constantine, No Longer in the Justice League? (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Comics Gossip – Empyre, Knull and a Focus on the Core
  8. Will The Cover to Batman #93 Cause a Fuss Tomorrow?
  9. Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
  10. Cards Against Humanity Issues A Statement After Workplace Accusations

LITG four years ago, Road To Watchmen

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. DC Comics Cancels The Road To Watchmen
  2. Brian Bendis Locked in Desperate Struggle with Hackers as Crisis Enters 4th Hour
  3. Making She-Hulk Sensational Again in Avengers #20 (Preview)
  4. Sorry, "Angel" Fans: Joss Whedon Says Series Finale Wasn't a Cliffhanger
  5. "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Kevin VanHook, comics writer, artist, filmmaker.
  • Denis Rodier, artist on Death Of Superman.
  • Alan N. Zelenetz, co-creator of Alien Legion.
  • Carlo Pagulayan, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.
  • Liam Francis Walsh, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.
  • Michael Dooley, author of The Education of a Comics Artist.
  • Ash Maczko, writer of Squarriors.
  • John Anderson, editor at DC Thomson.
  • Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

