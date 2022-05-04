Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis in The Daily LITG 4th May 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Umbrella Academy Dark Crisis in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Umbrella Academy & Sparrow Academy Face Off in Key Art Posters
- Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Peggy As Captain Carter Explodes On eBay
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Comic Stores Targeted By Political Activists On Free Comic Book Day?
- Star Trek: Picard – Alison Pill Not In Season 3; Gates McFadden Update
- DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)
- Josh Williamson Proves He Read Other People's Comics In Batman #123
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Not Quite That Mad
- Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Gwen Stacy Returns At Marvel Comics In August
- Atlantean Brexit, Giant Squids & Suicide Army in Flashpoint Beyond #1
- The Justice League Get New Neighbours Courtesy Of Themyscira
- Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright London Cartoon Museum Exhibition
- Tim Quinn & Dicky Howett Collected As Monster Marvel Memories
- The Death & Future Of The Arrowverse in The Daily LITG 3rd Of May 2022
LITG one year ago, from Shadows To Superman
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "Brian Pillman" Part 1 Now Available
- Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- John Paul Leon's Family Issue Statement and Fundraiser In His Memory
- The Rookie Season 3 Episode 12 Preview: Nolan & Sarah Face a Decision
- J Scott Campbell Finished Two Issues Of Spider-Man With Jeph Loeb
- Comic Book Legend John Paul Leon Has Passed Away At The Age Of 49
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Becomes The Fantastic Four
- Jeff Smith's TUKI: Fight For Fire Kickstarter Campaign Debuts May 4
- Z2 Announces Run The Dungeon From Patrick Kindlon & Goran Gilgovic
- The Monkey King: A Chinatown Odyssey Kickstarter Launches This Week
- Hellfire Gala: Watch the Trailer for Marvel's Upcoming X-Men Event
- 7 Pages From July's Ninjak #1 by Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido
- Batman/Fortnite #2 $18 On eBay – But Where Do Coordinates Lead?
- She's Josie TP Explores Pre-Pussycats Era [Preview]
- Extremely Lax Security at the Pipetown Borders in Wynd #6 [Preview]
- Betty & Veronica Stuck in an Elevator: Jumbo Comics Digest #293 Preview
- The Labyrinth: Image/Skybound to Publish Artbook by Simon Stålenha
- Batman Must Rescue Man-Bat in This Preview of Man-Bat #4 [Preview]
- Post Climate Disaster World Doesn't Look That Bad in Eve #1 [Preview]
- John Stewart Delivers Some Bad News in Green Lantern #2 [Preview]
- Jessica Von Braun Sketches Star Trek / Green Lantern #1
- Barry Windsor-Smith's Monsters Beats Image United #4 This Week
- The Beginning of the End – Last Witch #5 [Finale Preview]
- Superwoman: Starro Killing Machine in Crime Syndicate #3 [Preview]
- Grunge And More Part Of The DC Festival Of Asian Superheroes
- "Willie Lumpkin" Is Editing Dan Slott's Wikipedia Page
- Image Comics Overship Spawn #318 With Black & White Variant
- FCBD Preview: Trailer Park Boys Get An F*Ing Free Comic Cook
- This Preview of Batman Fortnite Zero Point #2 Contains No Codes
- FCBD Preview: Ed Piskor's Red Room Only On Free Comic Book Day
- FCBD Preview: Adventures of Bailey School Kids from Scholastic Graphix
- FCBD Preview: Allergic GN by Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter
- Guardian "Exclusive" On Alan Moore's Five Volume Fantasy, Long London
- Night Court to Nightmare Machine – The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2021
LITG two years ago – Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
LITG three years ago, Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans
Two years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
- Matthew Rosenberg Acknowledges Criticism of Death of (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men #17
- C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
- Chris Evans Told Anthony Mackie About THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Moment [SPOILERS]
- DC Confirms Unseen Story Added to Doom Patrol Bronze Age Omnibus, Ups Page Count and Price
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ale Garza, Teen Titans and Deadpool artist.
- John Ridgway, artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos.
- Doug Cushman, cartoonist
- Damon Willis, artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd
- Tom Richmond, Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist
- Mike Kennedy, writer of Ghost, Lone Wolf 2100, The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.