The Death & Future Of The Arrowverse in The Daily LITG 3rd Of May 2022
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Doctor Who S14: When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?
- DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)
- Today's Fantastic Four Gossip At Marvel (Spoilers)
- Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review
- The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
- Titans Season 4: Krypto, Drone Magic, Hardcore UNO & A New Supersuit
- Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds
- Star Trek: Picard S02 Finale; Is S03 Really "The Next Generation" S08?
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
- Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview
- Archie Introduces Eliza Han & Stacy Banks and Harper Lodge as Bisexual
- Walking Dead's Skybound Announce New YA & Middle Grade Graphic Novels
- Rob Liefeld Auctions BloodStrike Remastered NFTs For 30th Anniversary
- Spawn #9, Featuring The Debut Of Angela, Taking Bids At Heritage
- Star Wars #29, CGC'd At 9.6, Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Nicole Andelfinger/Claudia Aguirre's Sweet Valley Twins Graphic Novels
- J-Pop Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, They by MariNaomi & Trung Le Nguyen
- Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day
- Neil Gaiman & Michael Reaves' InterWorld, a Middle Grade Graphic Novel
- Dogs Do D&D in The Good Boye Guild Graphic Novel by Megan McKay
- Gwenpool's Myisha Haynes Sells YS Graphic Novel, Humanities 101
- Norman Reedus in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of May 2022
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "Brian Pillman" Part 1 Now Available
- Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- Six Marvel Omnibus Collections For January and February 2022
- Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine
- Comic Book Legend John Paul Leon Has Passed Away At The Age Of 49
- One of the Best Sandman Covers, Adventure Comics #46 Up for Auction
- Black Widow, Black Marvel & The Terror of Mystic Comics #5 at Auction
- Digital-First Sensational Wonder Woman #3 Gets Physical [Preview]
- Welcome to New Jersey – Immortal Hulk #46 [Preview]
- Money Can't Solve Everything in Next Batman Second Son #2 [Preview]
- It's Time for a Field Trip in Strange Academy #10 [Preview]
- The "Sordid" True Crime Tales of Phantom Lady #19 Up for Auction
- Batman/Fortnite Hardcover Graphic Novel Will Have All 7 Digital Items
- All Hell Breaks Loose in Amazing Spider-Man #65 [Preview]
- Black Adam Joins the DC Comics Universe in Shazam! #28, Up for Auction
- Okoye Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5
- 30 Years in Murder World? Confirmed? Hellions #11 [Preview]
- Batman Beats BRZRKR In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- America Chavez Shaken to Foundations in Made in the USA #3 [Preview]
- FCBD Preview: Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Comes To Image Comics
- Are 2 Thors Better Than 1? Thor and Loki: Double Trouble #3 Preview
- FCBD Preview: John Patrick Green's Investigators – Ants In Pants
- FCBD Preview: Crisis On Infinite Archies For Free Comic Book Day 2021
- Night Court to Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2021
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min Posts Hargreeves Family Reunion
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- Marvel Comics Missing In Action Until At Least Mid-July
- Jim Ross Returns to AEW Dynamite Next Week, Will Relocate to Florida
- Peter Mayhew, Gentle Giant Behind 'Star Wars' Chewbacca, Passes at 74
- The OTHER Marvel Thing The Russo Brothers Would Come Back For- 'Krull'
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
- How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
- What's Up With Venom In War Of The Realms #3 Then? (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
- Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters
- Adam Hughes, artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman
- Dennis O'Neill – Batman, Green Arrow/Green Lantern writer and lecturer
- Will O'Mullane – former Titan Comics PR
- John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin
- Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell
- Gerardo Sandoval, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers
- Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil
- Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People
- Amber Greenlee, owner of Panel2Panel
- Dave Sharpe, comic book letterer
- Darren Auck, former art director at Marvel Comics
- Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.