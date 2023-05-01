Good Omens 3 in The Daily LITG, 1st Of May 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past four years, as well as comic creator birthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG for May Day! The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
LITG one year ago: Walking Dead to Lightyear
- Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
LITG two years ago, from Smeargle To Superman
LITG three years ago, Baby Yoda and Yaoyorozu
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Yaoyorozu, and changes to Diamond Comics.
LITG four years ago, Yanick Paquette's Catwoman
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Alex Niño, 79, artist for Warren and Heavy Metal Magazine, still self-publishing.
- Phil Foglio, 63, creator of Buck Godot.
- Tim Sale, 63, artist on Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Captain America: White with Jeph Loeb.
- Mike Anderson, 48, of Rolled & Told.
- Matt Silady, writer/artist of The Homeless Channel and the Chair of California College of the Arts MFA in Comics graduate program.
- Marco M. Lupoi, Publishing Director at Panini SpA, former Editorial director at Marvel Comics Italia SrL, former Editor in chief at EDIZIONI STAR COMICS SRL
- Glenn Møane, co-creator of Outré.
- Mark Bourne, former Marvel and Malibu editor.
- Michael L. Peters, artist on Unbound, Heavy Metal.
- Baden James Mellonie, writer/editor/publisher at Eighth Continent Publishing
- Mark Walters, Show Director at Dallas Comics Show
- John Harris Dunning of Tumult and Salem Brownstone.
- David Hopkins, writer of Karma Incorporated and Emily Edison