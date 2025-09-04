Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, dragon con, newlitg

A.I Art At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, 4th Of September 2025

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday.

Article Summary Police intervention at Dragon Con over an artist accused of selling AI-generated art sparks major debate

The AI art controversy dominates Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for another day during Dragon Con

See the top ten trending pop culture and comic news stories from Dragon Con and beyond

Catch up with recent flashbacks to past Dragon Con news and comic industry milestones over the years

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds

LITG two years ago, Meet The Golden Age

LITG three years ago, Ye Vs. DC

LITG four years ago, Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez

LITG five years ago, Jason Fabok, Walking Dead and Robin

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, one year ago.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Smith, co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist.

co-creator of Leave It To Chance, X-Men artist. Ken Lopez , letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics

, letterer and former Lettering Art Director for DC Comics Rosemary McCormick-Lowy, former Marvel editor.

former Marvel editor. Scott Shaw! , cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew.

, cartoonist, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator of Captain Carrot and His Amazing Zoo Crew. Karl Bollers, Bad Idea Managing Editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!