A.I. At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, 3rd Of September 2025

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd of September 2025

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds

LITG two years ago, the Continued Lateness of the Justice Society Of America

LITG three years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News

LITG five years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off

And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Chadwick , creator of Concrete

, creator of Concrete Kaitlyn Booth , EIC of Bleeding Cool

, EIC of Bleeding Cool Sholly Fisch , writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.

, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman. Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.

of Man-Bat and Grimjack. Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales

artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales Ethan Van Sciver , creator of Cyberfrog

, creator of Cyberfrog Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

