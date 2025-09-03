Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dragon con, newlitg
A.I. At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, 3rd Of September 2025
Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd of September 2025
Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con
- The Cosmic Cast of Marvel's New Exiles Series in 2026 (Spoilers)
- When Marvel Comics' Tom Brevoort Opened The Pandora's Box Of A.I
- New Transformers Statue Hits Iron Studios with the Infamous Megatron
- The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
- Disney/Marvel Now Restrict Fantagraphics Over Bill Everett Collection
- Jorge Jimenez's New DC Comics Batman Corner Boxes Debut This Week
- James Gunn: No Rights Issue with The Question; "One of My Faves"
- What's To Come For Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez's Batman (Spoilers)
- Canada Schools Ban Watchmen, Saga, Giant Days, Gender Queer & Blankets
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- DC's K.O. Preview by Scott Snyder & Javi Fernandez…. Now In Colour
- Randy Myers of Collector's Corner in Baltimore, Has Died. RIP.
- Dynamite Turns To Kickstarter For Soo Lee's Wizard Of Oz Adaptation
- Ash And The Army Of Darkness Vs Archie And The Rest Of Riverdale
- Panthro Gets a ThunderCats One-Shot by Ed Brisson and Dave Acosta
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In September 2025
- The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of September 2025
LITG one year ago, Firefly/Strange New Worlds
- Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount & Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"
- Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk
- Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill
- The Justice League Is Getting A Brand New Member, And They're Naked
- Reacher Author Lee Child Shares What The Future Holds for Jack
- The Problems With Magneto In X-Men From the Ashes (Spoilers)
- Burn Notice Star Bruce Campbell Says "It's Time" to Bring Back Series
- Power Rangers Green Ranger Returns with New Retro Super7 Figure
- Kitty Pryde As A Bisexual Woman In Exceptional X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- Peacemaker Season 2 Helmet Reveal; James Gunn Honors Character's Debut
- SCOOP: The Big Star Trek Event For 2025 From IDW
- Marvel Vs Capcom Crossover Comics With Bengus
- Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity, in the Search For Her Father
- These Are Not The New Warriors You Are Looking For
- IDW – Losing American Girl and My Little Pony Licences?
LITG two years ago, the Continued Lateness of the Justice Society Of America
- The Continued Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America
- Supernatural: Kripke Gets "Zero" Netflix Residuals; Padaleckis Support
- This Week's JSA #6 Predicts Future of Batman and Catwoman (Spoilers)
- How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff-Starring Series Canceled By Hulu
- SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
- Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
- It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
- Doctor Who 60th Annv "Once and Future" Teams Eccleston, David Warner
- Alien Books To Publish Valiant In December, With The Valiants In 2024
- Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)
- The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For July 2023
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 2nd September 2023
- Hexagon Comics Remembers José Luis Ruiz
- Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade in the Daily LITG, 2nd of September 2023
LITG three years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died
- Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
- When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
- The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
- Charlbi Dean Has Died- The Daily LITG, September 2nd, 2022
- This Week's Flashpoint Beyond Spoils Dark Crisis Finale – And More
- Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
- Dan Slott Explains Why Tee Franklin Writing Sun-Spider Is A Good Thing
- DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor
- Amazing Spider-Man #8 Topped Week-Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Batman #127 – Failsafe Gossip And The Justice League Of America
- Here's The Missing Page From Neil Gaiman's American Gods Collection
- Dave McKean's Wolves In The Walls Are Watching Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Alex Dingley's Queer YA Horror Graphic Novel Ancestree From Oni Press
- Marc Guggenheim & Howard Chaykin, Too Dead To Die, In Time For Xmas
- Paper Girls Sales Quadruple After Amazon Prime Video TV Show
- Separated At Birth: Boris Johnson And The Sunday Times Newspaper
- Manuel Martin Peniche's Kabur Back In Print From Hexagon
LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Fox News
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys
- Even More Staff Changes At DC Comics
- Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
- James Tynion IV Planned For Batman To Leave Gotham Before 5G
- Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
- The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
- Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
- Prime 1 Studios Reveals New Batman Statue Limited to 350 Pieces
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
- Al Ewing Will No Longer Work With Joe Bennett After Immortal Hulk #50
- Substack Comics To Be Made Available Through The Panels App On iOS
- Jake Gyllenhaal Bumps Oblivion Song #1 Nearly 400% to $325
- Four Copies Of New Mutants #98, First Deadpool, Up For Auction Today
- Telepaths #1: JMS' New Series Treads Familiar Apocalyptic Ground
- Amazon Closes ComiXology Website, Merges Accounts With Amazon
- Matteo Scalera To Draw Mark Millar's King Of Spies From Image/Netflix
- 35 Cent Marvel Star Wars #1 CGC 9.4 Up For Auction Today
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in September 2021
- Unborn #1 Set to Be Frank Gogol's Biggest Debut Comic Book
- Nicolas Cage's CGC 9.4 Copy Of Planet Comics #1 From 1940 At Auction
- Top 100 Heroes From Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics Universe
- The Best Set of Golden Age Sheena Comics (1942-1953), Up for Auction
- Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in The Daily LITG, 2nd September 2021
LITG five years ago, Time Lord Victorious, Erangel, Robin, and Pokemon
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- When Will Sylveon Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity
- It's Official – Superman Is Living His Very Best Life (Spoilers)
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How Empyre #6 Finale Sets Up Immortal She-Hulk (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- X-Men: Creation is a Red Book, Juggernaut is Part Of Dawn Of X
- Cable Revisits Own Death, All Was Not What It Seemed (#4 Spoilers)
- This Week's Wolverine #5 Has An Official Fortnite Marvel Crossover
- Did Rocket Raccoon Read A Different Empyre Ending To The Rest Of Us?
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Kickstarts $300,000+ in 24 Hours
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
LITG six years ago, when Absolute Carnage was kicking off
And J Scott Campbell returned to one of his classics.
- A Forgotten Hero Gets a Solo Story in Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1 [Preview]
- When J Scott Campbell Revisited *That* Mary Jane Cover For Marvel Comics #1000
- "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: Ep #6/#7 Prep Underway; BTS Clip
- Why Does Supergirl Look So Old in Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium?
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" – Aaron Paul's Scene to Watch [Video]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5, Episode 12 "Ner Tamid": Any "TWD"/Rick Grimes Connections This Week? [SPOILERS]
- Nova Lights up the Night with PX Exclusive Funko Pop [Review]
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Kicks Off New Marvel/Shonen Jump Manga Collaboration
- WEBTOON is the World's Most Successful Comics Publisher – And You Hadn't Heard of it Till Now
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Chadwick, creator of Concrete
- Kaitlyn Booth, EIC of Bleeding Cool
- Sholly Fisch, writer on Scooby-Doo, Superman and Batman.
- Flint Henry of Man-Bat and Grimjack.
- Sanya Anwar, artist on Betty & Veronica: Vixens, Assassin's Creed, Doctor Who, 1001 Tales
- Ethan Van Sciver, creator of Cyberfrog
- Andrew Dalhouse, comics colourist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con, Dragon Con,