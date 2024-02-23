Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024

The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

First Look At Absolute Power #1 By Mark Waid & Dan Mora... What's Next?
Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024

DC Comics' Absolute Power tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
  2. Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri's Ultimates #1 From Marvel Comics in June
  3. Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
  4. Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
  5. Image Comics Publishes Mickey Mouse In Savage Dragon
  6. DC Comics Creates Its Own Version Of Marvel's Epic Line, DC Finest
  7. Bleeding Cool Presents IDW May 2024 Full Solicits And Full Of Turtles
  8. Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renee Ballard/The Waiting Overview
  9. DC Comics Announces Schedule For New Elseworlds Imprint at ComicsPro
  10. Madame Web: Studios Are Blaming Women Instead Of Themselves 

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

Warty Towels in The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2023
(Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 1 The Night Owl Images, Overview Released
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023
  4. Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
  5. Jonathan Hickman &#038; Bryan Hitch Create Ultimate Invasion for Marvel
  6. Peter Parker Now Thinks Mary Jane Is Like A Sister To Him? (Spoilers)
  7. Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
  8. Immoral X-Men Brings The Sinister Ducks To The Yard (Spoilers)
  9. Marc Silvestri Redesigns Witchblade For 2024 Image Comics Relaunch
  10. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scen
  11. Graham Ingels Covers Lance Lewis & Marna, Startling Comics at Auction
  12. Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski Makes Surprise Visit to ComicsPRO Summit
  13. Marvel Talks X-Men 60th Anniversary At Midnight, March the 16th
  14. Jerry Robinson's Lady Serpent in Black Terror #23-24, Up for Auction
  15. ComicsPRO: Oni Hires Third Eye's Michael Torma For Marketing & Sales
  16. Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain Creates a New Tabloid, The Reflector
  17. The Debut of American Eagle in America's Best Comics #2 , at Auction
  18. Forbidden Planet To Open New Store In Brighton, With A Sea View

LITG two years ago, Red X Revealed

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
Red X Revealed In The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2022
  1. Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
  2. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  3. Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore
  4. TMNT, Predator, Toony Terrors, More…All The NECA Toy Fair Reveals
  5. You Have Not Bought Your ComiXology Comics – You "Acquired" Them
  6. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  7. Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him
  8. Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
  9. Who's The Daddy? Teen Titans Academy #12 and Blue & Gold #6 Spoilers
  10. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  11. Neil Gaiman & Margaret Atwood On Tori Amos' Little Earthquakes Comic
  12. Whose Trademarks Are DC Comics Opposing Now? Black Rock To Buttman
  13. Separated At Birth – One Rip Hunter Soyjak Pointing
  14. The Trial Of The Amazons Gets A Checklist
  15. Jacob Edgar, On A New Creator-Owned Comic With Brian Bendis
  16. Task Force Z #5 Reveals Mr Bloom's Pooping Problem
  17. Teen Titans Academy #12 Swerves Into Its Future State (Spoilers)
  18. Bonvenon! First Page Of Tomorrow's Saga #56 by BKV & Fiona Staples
  19. ComicBooks For Kids Launches In The United Kingdom
  20. Westworldworld In The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2022

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

  1. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  2. The Mandalorian: Imagine If Gina Carano Didn't "Adore" Pedro Pascal
  3. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  4. Batman's A-Day Revealed – DC Comics Infinite Frontier Spoilers
  5. Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?
  6. The Walking Dead S10: 15 Spoiler-Free Thoughts on "Home Sweet Home"
  7. Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto 2021 Complete Event Review
  8. Ronald Moore Discusses Section 31, If Star Trek Is Still Film-Viable
  9. The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
  10. DC Universe Infinite Offers Snyder Cut Justice League 4-Pack Funko Set
  11. Frozen 2 Manga is a Fan's Personal Adaptation of the Movie
  12. Batman On Spotify Joined By Catwoman/Katana – But Is This New?
  13. More Diamond Comics Delays To Comic Shops This Week
  14. RARE: The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Incentive Copies
  15. Preview: I Am Not Starfire YA OGN by Mariko Tamaki & Yoshi Yoshitani
  16. One Year Later, Dan DiDio's Continuing Influence At DC Comics
  17. Is Si Spurrier Writing Lucifer? Mindless Speculation…
  18. Behemoth Comics Launch New YA Publishing Imprint Happy Tank For May
  19. Thought Bubble, MCM And The Lakes – British Comic Cons In 2021
  20. King's College, London Adds Scotland Yardie To MA English Degree

LITG four years ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics

And everyone kept reacting.

  1. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  2. New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
  3. More Comics Industry Reaction to Dan DiDio Leaving DC
  4. Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
  5. Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Didio's DC Departure
  6. Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
  7. "Animal Kingdom" Season 5 Production Underway, BTS Video Released
  8. Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
  9. Time to Bring Back 16.5 Million Mutants in X-Men #7? (Spoilers)
  10. "The Way Dan DiDio was Fired… Brutal and Unnecessary" Says DC Comics Founder's Granddaughter Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson

LITG five years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

  1. Hasbro and Asics Pair Up For New G.I. Joe Shoe Line, Available at Foot Locker Now
  2. Jorge Jimenez's Sixth Dimension Justice League Triptych Now All on One Issue
  3. Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
  4. Star Wars: Battlefront II Teases "The Chosen One" Update
  5. Marvel Maintains Their Lead Over DC Comics in January 2019 Marketshare

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tom Peyer, comic book writer, editor and publisher with Ahoy Comics. Re-creator of Hourman, editor on Sandman, co-creator of Dragonfly & Dragonflyman.
  • Doug Moench, co-creator of Moon Knight, Deathlok, Black Mask, Electric Warrior and Six from Sirius. Writer on Batman and Shang Chi: Master of Kung Fu.
  • Craig Yoe, comic creator and publisher, behind Yoe! Studio creations and Yoe! Books.
  • JayJay Jackson, former Art Director/Editor/Colorist at Valiant, former Art Director of Advertising at Marvel Comics
  • John-Paul Bove, Transformers colourist.
  • Sarah DeLaine, artist on Little Girls, event co-ordinator

