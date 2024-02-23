Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, newlitg
Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024
The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- DC Comics' Absolute Power event leads Bleeding Cool's daily traffic.
- Mark Waid & Dan Mora team up for the much-anticipated summer series.
- Fans can subscribe to the Daily LITG for the latest comic updates.
- Top stories cover new releases, comic auctions, and industry news.
The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
DC Comics' Absolute Power tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
- Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri's Ultimates #1 From Marvel Comics in June
- Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
- Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
- Image Comics Publishes Mickey Mouse In Savage Dragon
- DC Comics Creates Its Own Version Of Marvel's Epic Line, DC Finest
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW May 2024 Full Solicits And Full Of Turtles
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renee Ballard/The Waiting Overview
- DC Comics Announces Schedule For New Elseworlds Imprint at ComicsPro
- Madame Web: Studios Are Blaming Women Instead Of Themselves
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Jason Aaron Adds Marvel's Uncle Scrooge To Writing List This Summer
- The "Grimmest Little Epic" of Romantic Adventures #49, Up for Auction
- DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
- Deadpool & Wolverine To Barge Into Eight Other Marvel Comics
- Comic Shop Owners Applaud DC Comics Return To Wednesday On-Sale Date
- Geoff Johns Plans For Ghost Machine Through 2024
- Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?
- The Nightmare Romance of Harry Anderson's Love Journal #10, at Auction
- Manta Launches Digital French Language Comics Hub for Global Readers
- Darko Macan & Igor Kordey's Marshal Bass in Ablaze May 2024 Solicits
- Unnatural Order Collected In Vault Comics' May 2024 Solicits
- Jason Aaron Unleashes A Faceful Of Bullets On Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr
- The Debut of Fawcett's Romantic Secrets #1, Up for Auction
- Erica Slaughter: Year One For Something Is Killing The Children
- There Must Be More Than Batman & Spider-Man- Filip Sablik at ComicsPro
- Image Comics Launch A New Retailer Award
- Diamond Announces Flat Rate Shipping For Comic Book Stores
- Burning Maid & Mission Appleseed in Scout Comics May 2024 Solicits
- ThunderCats Gets 82,000 Orders For Its Second Issue
- Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024
LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Absolute Power Absolute Power Absolute Power Absolute Power Absolute Power Absolute Power
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!