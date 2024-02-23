Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, newlitg

Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024

The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary DC Comics' Absolute Power event leads Bleeding Cool's daily traffic.

Mark Waid & Dan Mora team up for the much-anticipated summer series.

Fans can subscribe to the Daily LITG for the latest comic updates.

Top stories cover new releases, comic auctions, and industry news.

The launch of DC Comics' Absolute Power summer event topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

DC Comics' Absolute Power tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

