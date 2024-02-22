Posted in: Comics | Tagged: May 2024, newlitg

Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024

Marvel Comics' May 2024 solicitations in full topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Marvel's May 2024 full solicitations take the top spot in traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Madame Web's big plans for 2024/2025 headline Marvel's upcoming highlights.

LITG's daily round-up includes trending comic stories and TV show updates.

This look-back also features last year's popular Fawlty Towers news with John Cleese.

Marvel Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations in full topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full and tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

