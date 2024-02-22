Posted in: Comics | Tagged: May 2024, newlitg
Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024
Marvel Comics' May 2024 solicitations in full topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- Marvel's May 2024 full solicitations take the top spot in traffic at Bleeding Cool.
- Madame Web's big plans for 2024/2025 headline Marvel's upcoming highlights.
- LITG's daily round-up includes trending comic stories and TV show updates.
- This look-back also features last year's popular Fawlty Towers news with John Cleese.
Marvel Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations in full topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full and tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
- Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?
- Marvel's Big Plans For Madame Web In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
- Why Does Amanda Waller Want Dreamer Anyway? (Major DC Comics Spoilers)
- Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
- Marvel Studios: Good News for "Agatha," Bad News for "Ironheart"
- Time-Traveling X-Men Cable Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure
- Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Gannibal: Ablaze Launches Cult Manga Horror Masterpiece in April 2024
- Fighting for Love on the Cover of Romantic Hearts #9, Up for Auction
- John Constantine, Rewriting Sandman, Hellblazer & TS Eliot (Spoilers)
- Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios
- In The Sauna With The Ultimate J Jonah Jameson & Uncle Ben (Spoilers)
- Star Wars To Tell New Phantom Menace Stories In May 2024
- The Big Gay X-Men Wedding Of Mystique & Destiny For Pride Month
- Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor
- Marv Wolfman & Nikesh Shukla Join Zeb Wells For Amazing Spider-Man #50
- Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024
LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Marvel Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations,