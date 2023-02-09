Expanding on The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 9th of February, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, who was reading what and when, as well as a looik back over the last five years.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- Justin Roiland MIA in Rick and Morty Writers' Room "Absolutely True"
- Marvel Goes Goblin Mode With Red Goblin & Gold Goblin (SpiderSpoilers)
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Is That Alan Moore In Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman?
- The Flash Season 9 "The Final Run" Key Art Honors Arrowverse Series
- Welcome Jon Ironfire To The X-Men, And Sins Of Sinister (XSpoilers)
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Golden Age Dr. Strange, Thrilling Comics #1 at Auction
- Dave McKean To Dave Gibbons, Comica London Comics Festival In March
- Marvel's X-Men Have A Very Different Take On Black History Month
- Black Cat Can "See The Attraction" In Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Checklist For The Future Of Sins Of Sinister, Today (XSpoilers)
- Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman By Way Of Alan Bennett
- The Expanse Expands in The Daily LITG for the 8th of February, 2023
LITG one year ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable
- Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow
- The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- The Very Nature Of Solomon Grundy Revealed (Again (Spoilers))
- WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week
- The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope
- The Truth Behind A-Day Revealed In The Joker #12
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Finds The Force Strong in Misha Collins
- Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually
- Shang-Chi Gets His Ten Rings In The Marvel Comics As Well As The Film
- Marvel Gives Away Free Spidey And His Amazing Friends Comic
- New Image/Skybound Comic Needs Asterisks In Its Title
- DC Comics' Naomi To Be A Queen? More Glimpses Of The Future
- The Capitalist Alternative To Superman In Son Of Kal-El #8 (Spoilers)
- I Am Batman #6 Has DC's New Batman In Bed With New York City's Police
- Balmain Dreams 10:OR Graphic Novel Launch At Sofitel St James London
- Comics Reveal Harley Quinn HBO Season 3 Set In Flash's Central City?
- That 90's Show in The Daily LITG 8th February 2022
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining
-
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Superman & Lois Promo Earns Stephen Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
- Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6: Disco-mentary Is Definitely Dead
- Latias and Latios Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- David Tennant Pretended To Be His Own PA, Melissa Von Stressel
- Scott Snyder, Tony Daniels' Nocterra, Illuminating Our Own Dark Times
- Original Art for Frank Thorne's Weirdest Comic Up for AuctionKeanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Yet Another Delay (UPDATE)
- Neil Gaiman Writes Doctor Strange Poem For Hero Initiative Charity
- Ultramega #1 is Skybound's Biggest Launch Since Fire Power #1
- Brian Bendis' Creator Owned Comics Pulled Off ComiXology/Kindle Again
- J Scott Campbell's Rogue/Psylocke Tops $15K For Hero Charity Auction
- The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
- Scholastic To Publish Transgender Tabas Webcomic, Magical Boy
- Michele Assarasakorn & Nathan Fairburn Create New Graphic Novel, Paws
- Adult Graphic Novels Sales In Bookstores More Than Double In A Year
LITG three years ago – the Joker knew all
And Death Note was back.
-
-
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Can You Hear Me?: Doctor's Not Alone [Preview]
- DC Spills the Beans on New Batman Villain Punchline Ahead of Joker War
- "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is Getting a New Exclusive Funko Pop
- Valiant Bans Mention Of Ban Idea On Facebook
-
LITG four years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.
-
-
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- LATE: Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Moves Into the Spring, Along with Doctor Strange
- Gossip Fills the Void at DC Comics' Burbank Offices
- Not Sure if 'Avengers: End Game' Promo Art is Real or Fake?
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
-
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
-
-
- Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron
- Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.
- Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.
- Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.
- Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane
- TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios
- Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions
- Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.