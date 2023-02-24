McFarlane Toys Does Teen Titans In The Daily LITG, 24th February 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool - and a few years before - as well as comic book creator birthdays to boot.

Welcome to the Daily LITG.

McFarlane Toys Unveils Incredible DC Comics Titans Figure Wave 
Credit: McFarlane Toys

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. McFarlane Toys Unveils Incredible DC Comics Titans Figure Wave
  2. Marc Silvestri Redesigns Witchblade For 2024 Image Comics Relaunch
  3. ComicsPRO: Marvel Comics Announce Contest Of Chaos
  4. South Park Creators: Comedy Central Tried to Kill Killing Kenny & More
  5. Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
  6. The Flash: Batwoman Writers Room on Javicia Leslie Return; New Promo
  7. Jonathan Hickman &#038; Bryan Hitch Create Ultimate Invasion for Marvel
  8. Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023
  9. Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
  10. Mega Latios Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
Credit: PepsiCo
  1. Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
  2. Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him
  3. Reacher: Alan Ritchson on How Size Mattered During Amazon Auditions
  4. The End Of Krakoan Resurrection? X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  5. Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Addresses Series Ghosting Arrowverse
  6. Daredevil, The Punisher & More Heading to Disney+ Next Month- Kinda?
  7. Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Confirms Some Karate Kid Revisionist History
  8. Ben Reilly's Missing Lesson From Uncle Ben In Amazing Spider-Man #90
  9. Could Today's Dark Ages #3 Spin Off Into Dark Web From Marvel?
  10. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  11. The Duke Of Death And His Maid in Seven Seas May 2022 Solicitations
  12. Rob Liefeld Draws Simon N. Kirby As Sgt Flag #1 For Kickstarter
  13. Devil's Highway Vol. 2: Wolverine's Benjamin Percy Returns to Realism
  14. Could Patsy Walker, Hellcat, Become The New Iron Cat?
  15. Hijiki Isoflavone's Phantom Of Idol In Kodansha May 2022 Solicits
  16. Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note Short Stories in Viz May 2022 Solicits
  17. The End Of Krakoan Resurrection? X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  18. Lost Lad's London Murders In Yen Press May 2022 Solicits
  19. Preview: Saga #56 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples
  20. Red X Revealed In The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2022

LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  2. Ronald Moore Discusses Section 31, If Star Trek Is Still Film-Viable
  3. Tonight is Shiny Pikachu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO
  4. Lois Lane Casts Doubt On Superman's Sexual Prowess, In Future State
  5. Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?
  6. Bruce Wayne Becomes All-Out Terrorist In DC Future State (Spoilers)
  7. Nubia's New Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  8. What Is The New Shadow Legendary Coming To Pokémon GO?
  9. Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Gets Jacked- Welcome to Kenobi Gun Show
  10. Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and Spider-Gwen Figures Unveiled by Mezco
  11. Immortals Fenyx Rising: Ubisoft's Video Game Becomes A Graphic Novel
  12. DC Overships Zack Snyder Justice League Comics – May Spoil Snyder Cut
  13. Tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #60 Totally Revisits One More Day
  14. A Chance To Appear In Brandon Thomas and Khary Randolph's Excellence
  15. DC's Linearverse Slices the Whole Sort Of General Mish Mash (Spoiler)
  16. Rest Area 51 from Tapas Media: Exclusive Preview of Chapter One
  17. Trump's Loss Crushed Ike Perlmutter, But Helped Free Jawad Amir Musa
  18. Kodansha Announces 4 New Digital Manga Titles for April 2021
  19. SCOOP: HaHa Crosses Over With Ice Cream Man For Final Issue
  20. DC Universe Infinite Targets Fans of Oprah, Zack Snyder in March
  21. Bad Idea Comics Gives Free Pin To First ENIAC #1 Customer At Stores
  22. Stephanie Hans and Kieron Gillen Win British Fantasy Award For Die
  23. Today Is Stephanie Hans Day – See Her Black Knight Cover Set

LITG three years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure.

  1. Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
  2. New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
  3. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  4. Mindless Speculation: Will the BBC Announce a Major Doctor Who Change?
  5. "The Way Dan DiDio was Fired… Brutal and Unnecessary" Says DC Comics Founder's Granddaughter Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson
  6. Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
  7. Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Didio's DC Departure
  8. More Comics Industry Reaction to Dan DiDio Leaving DC
  9. Hasbro New York Toy Fair 2020 – 37 Photos of Star Wars
  10. Sue Richards Challenges Mutant Superiority in X-Men/Fantastic Four #2 [Preview]

LITG four years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

  1. Hasbro and Asics Pair Up For New G.I. Joe Shoe Line, Available at Foot Locker Now
  2. Jorge Jimenez's Sixth Dimension Justice League Triptych Now All on One Issue
  3. Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
  4. Star Wars: Battlefront II Teases "The Chosen One" Update
  5. Marvel Maintains Their Lead Over DC Comics in January 2019 Marketshare

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright
  • Jim Borgman, creator of Zits
  • Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes
  • Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom
  • Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina
  • Randy Reynaldo, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures
  • Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP
  • Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.

