NERF x Magic: The Gathering in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2023

NERF x Magic: The Gathering topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Neil Gaiman Appreciation

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers

LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG four years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

LITG five years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Legendary comics writer and co-creator of Power Pack, Apocalypse, Cable, Doomsday and Steel, Louise Simonson.

Andi Ewington, creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more.

creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more. Mike Mayhew, artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars.

artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars. Thorny Silas artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine.

artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine. Gabriel Morrissette , artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard.

, artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard. Travis Seitler, comic book letterer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

