Future Of Conner Kent, Superboy in the Daily LITG, 25th September 2023

The Future of Conner Kent, Superboy, topped the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, here you can still read stuff.

The Future of Conner Kent, Superboy, topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Superboy

LITG one year ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG two years ago, Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up

LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne

LITG four years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG five years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Legendary comics creator Bob Layton , founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar

, founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar Dave Lizewski , who the Kick-Ass character was named after.

, who the Kick-Ass character was named after. British small press comics creator Martin Hand.

Howard Bender, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.

producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson.

Gonzalo Martinez , artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.

, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist. Shelly Bond, former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown.

former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown. Cody White , Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant

, Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego comic shop.

owner of Alter Ego comic shop. Brett Lewis, co-creator of The Winter Men.

