Posted in: Comics | Tagged: conner kent, newlitg, superboy
Future Of Conner Kent, Superboy in the Daily LITG, 25th September 2023
The Future of Conner Kent, Superboy, topped the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, here you can still read stuff.
The Future of Conner Kent, Superboy, topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Superboy
- The Adventures of Heterosexual Superboy Continue in DC's Speed Force
- First Appearances of Spider-Man, X-Men, Swamp Thing Stolen In Brooklyn
- Power Girl's Secret Identity Is Now Doctor Paige Stetler
- A New Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver Series From Marvel
- Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning
- Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five New Retro Games For September 2023
- Tommy Oliver's Legacy Lives On with the Power Rangers Master Morpher
- Power Girl #1 Preview: Road Tripping to Save the World
- Wonder Woman #1 Gets Second Printing & and a Vaseline Photo
- Action Comics #1057 Preview: Super-Family vs. Super-Impotence
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman in Mystery Men Comics, at Auction
- Blue Beetle's 1st Origin in Series Debut, Blue Beetle #1 at Auction
- Nubia And The Amazons Cancelled, Barkham Asylum Delayed
- The Big 3 Break Out on the cover of Big 3 #4, up for Auction
- AIDS Superhero Bloodfire Revived in Blood Moon December 2023 Solicits
- Washed In Blood & Quested Vol 2 in Massive December 2023 Solicits
- Person, Wonder Woman, Man, Camera, TV, Daily LITG 24th September 2023
LITG one year ago, XXXX-Terminators
- X-Terminators X-Top The X-Daily LITG 23rd September 2022
- From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Todd McFarlane On Negotiating With DC Comics Over Spawn/Batman
- Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH
- Quantum Leap EP: Revival Will Address Original Series Season 3 Leap
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Has Doctor Who/Book of Boba Fett Problem
- Pokemon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- The Boys: Vought Goes "Deep" on Dawn of the Seven Re-Re-Release
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
- Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
- All Marvel Fortnite Download Codes, Free With Marvel Unlimited
- No Hip-Hop & Comics At This Year's New York Comic Con
- Boom Studios Kickstart a Complete Giant Days Library Collection
- Heartstopper meets To All The Boys in Winnie Franklin Graphic Novel
- X-Terminators Still Topping The Daily LITG 24th September 2022
LITG two years ago, Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up
- Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson's Post A Danger to Our Desks?
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Marvel Responds to Avengers, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man Copyright Filings
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Pilot Gets Series Order
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- Pokémon GO Guide: How To Change Furfrou's Forms
- Grant Morrison Writes Foreword For DC Multiverse Simply Explained Book
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Yen Press Announces 6 Upcoming Manga and Light Novels
- Lots Of Slabbed Sandman (Mostly CGC 9.8) At Auction This Weekend
- Jason Pearson's Body Bags Back For 2022 As #1 CGC 9.8 Goes To Auction
- PrintWatch: The Third Printing You Love In The Dark, And More
- Is $711 For Invincible #1 Whatnot Variant Actually A Steal?
- The Promise Collection 1945: The Mighty Seventh
- Filipino Comic Book Inker Jeff Huet Dies From COVID-19 – RIP
- Marvel To Give Away Free Avengers #750 Sketchbooks To Comic Shops
- What Marvel's Avengers Tells Us About Upcoming What If? Crossover
- Magdalene Visaggio & Michael Oeming Patreon-Publish Galaxy Of Madness
- Selfies By Sumie, an Influencer Graphic Novel by A.Y. Hashitate
- Caitlin Like's New Graphic Novel, The Hundredth Voice, at Dark Horse
- Cancelling Guardians Of The Galaxy in Daily LITG 24th September 2021
LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
- HBO Max Rips Off John Byrne and Marvel For Suicide Squad's Peacemaker
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- "Porygon Did Nothing Wrong" Says Official Pokémon Twitter
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Where's Dom? – Dominic Cummings Parody of Where's Wally, Published
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Wants "Combined Universe" with Star Wars
- Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
- More Delays To Marvel Comics Issues Due To Printers
- Hey Jim Lee, Those Were Michael Davis' Parties, Not Milestone's…
- Is Tom King Making The New Rorschach Alan Moore? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics To Have Lucius Fox Almost Be Shot By Gotham Police
- Diamond Asks Retailers About The Future Of Free Comic Book Day
LITG four years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- Captain America Heading For a New #1 in 2020
- "Rick and Morty" Animation Prod J. Michael Mendel Passes Away, Age 54
- Why So Furious With the Dawn Of X Schedules?
- "Crisis" Management – "Smallville" Star Michael Rosenbaum Passes
- Will Marvel Announce Donny Cates on Thor at NYCC?
- Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
- Spencer & Locke Creator on Jim Shooter's New Image Book: "Is There A Royalty Check Coming?"
- What's Ryan Stegman Up to In 2020 After Absolute Carnage?
- George Lucas Felt Betrayed by Disney's Direction on "Star Wars"
- M.I.A. In HOXPOX…
LITG five years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
There was only one story. For days.
- Do You Remember… Superman's Penis?
- 5 Pages from Wednesday's Heroes in Crisis #1
- Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
- Bumblebee Drops a New Trailer, and it Looks Incredible
- Batman Damned #1 Signed by Lee Bermejo Sells for $1000
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Legendary comics creator Bob Layton, founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar
- Dave Lizewski, who the Kick-Ass character was named after.
- British small press comics creator Martin Hand.
- Howard Bender, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.
- Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson.
- Gonzalo Martinez, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.
- Shelly Bond, former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown.
- Cody White, Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant
- Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego comic shop.
- Brett Lewis, co-creator of The Winter Men.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Superboy Superboy Superboy Superboy Superboy Superboy
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!