Nightmare Before Christmas in The Daily LITG, 9th of November 2023

The lights are up on the streets, the mince pies are in the shops, and Maria Carey is on the radio. And we have... the Nightmare Before Christmas

Christmas season has begun! The lights are up on the streets, the mince pies are in the shops, and Maria Carey is on the radio. And we have… the Nightmare Before Christmas No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG one year ago, Minimum CW Going Forward

LITG two years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

Three years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Five years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Darick Robertson , co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan

, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger. Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd , comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.

, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix. Jack Herman , artist on Elementals and Robotech.

, artist on Elementals and Robotech. Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing

