Nightmare Before Christmas in The Daily LITG, 9th of November 2023
The lights are up on the streets, the mince pies are in the shops, and Maria Carey is on the radio. And we have... the Nightmare Before Christmas
Christmas season has begun! The lights are up on the streets, the mince pies are in the shops, and Maria Carey is on the radio. And we have… the Nightmare Before Christmas No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- Amanda Waller Launches Suicide Squad Dream Team From DC in March 2024
- DC Comics to Launch a New Trinity Of Evil in 2024- But Who Are They?
- Marvel Gets A New Illuminati Today In Thanos #1 (Spoilers)
- Meet The New Punisher for The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Did Deadpool Sexually Assault Doctor Strange? (X-Force #46 Spoilers)
- Everything Is A Weapon For X-Men, Orchis & Krakoa Today #XSpoilers
- Marvel's Blood Hunt, Second Title For Free Comic Book Day FCBD 2024
- Marvel's X-Men Solicitations For February 202
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Iron Maiden Creates A Piece Of Mind Graphic Novel With Z2 Comics
- Tokyopop Joins Manga Panel at New York Public Library for Anime NYC
- Barbaric Vs Deathstalker Joins Slash of Guns N' Roses' Kickstarter
- Strutting The AT-AT Walk in The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2023
LITG one year ago, Minimum CW Going Forward
- Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info
- A Dark Crisis & New Golden Age of Sons and Daughters (DC Spoilers)
- The Final Big Bad Of Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths (Spoilers)
- Renee Montoya As A Corrupted Gotham Police Officer (BatSpoilers)
- Transformers Optimus Prime Celebrates the Holidays with Hasbro
- House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022
- Wildstorm Gets Into Bed With The DC Universe With WildCATS #1
- Guzzlord Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Greedy Gluttons
- David Petersen Joins Boom's Dark Crystal Kickstarter
- Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon Is The No. 1 Webcomic Kickstarter Of 2022
- Kate Holden to Debut Errant Volume 1 at Thought Bubble
- Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Would Make the Best Boyfriend?
- Christian Carnouche Brings Murky Waters All-Stars To Thought Bubble
- Welcome To The Students Of Arkham Academy (BatSpoilers)
- The Fate Of Dr Fate & Monkey Prince in New Golden Age & Lazarus Planet
- Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco In It, Daily LITG, 8th November 2022
- The Self-Publisher Guide to Finding an Illustrator, at Thought Bubble
- What Jenny Robins' Hands Made For Thought Bubble
- Becca Kubrick's Dead Girls and Meat4Burgers at Thought Bubble
LITG two years ago, Black Lightning Strikes
- The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
- Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- Ra's Al Ghul Returns To DC Comics in 2022 For The Shadow War
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Is Here, Teasing Green Goblin Return
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Targeted By Ransomware Attack
- JLQ First Look In The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2021
- Comic Store In Your Future: Receiving Comics Games and More is Crazy
- Diamond Comics Switches To Emergency Website, Reports Delays
- Comic Book Bags Triple In Value On eBay – Worth Collecting Instead?
- Balmain Creates Graphic Novel With David Mack, Bengal, Colleen Doran
- A World Without Batman – Or Scott Snyder – Crossover #9 (Spoilers)
- Bone Orchard: Mythos To Be A Shared Horror Comics Universe
Three years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
- AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?
- Saturday Night Live Succeeds Because Kate McKinnon is SNL's MVP
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover
- Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That
- Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs
- Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021
- Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021
- Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line
- Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Five years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped
And there were more Cobblepots about.
- DC Comics Cancels Scalped Book Four – and Probably Five Too
- Was That Dr Manhattan in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern #1?
- DC Comics is Adding Robin #0 to the Batman Prodigal Collection Now
- 'Rogue One' Prequel Starring Diego Luna Coming to Disney+ Bob Iger Says
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Darick Robertson, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan
- Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.
- Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf
- Mort Todd, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.
- Jack Herman, artist on Elementals and Robotech.
- Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes
- EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger
- Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
