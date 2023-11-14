Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: newlitg, nightmare before christmas

Still Nightmare Before Christmas- The Daily LITG, 14th November 2023

So many stories dropped yesterday - but the Nightmare Before Christmas doll set remains the most popular of all... as it should!

Article Summary Disney's 30th Anniversary Nightmare Before Christmas doll set is a hit.

WildCATS comic shakes the DC Universe with major spoilers.

Rick and Morty's Season 7, Episode 5 delivers a game-changing twist.

Speculation buzzes as Vertigo might return to DC Comics by 2025.

So many stories dropped yesterday – but the Nightmare Before Christmas doll set remains the most popular of all! No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG one year ago, live, From Thought Bubble

LITG: Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG two years ago, Hugh Jackman's Adventure Time

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well?

LITG four years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.

And we were looking for 5G everywhere.

LITG five years ago, Joker's Daughter returned

And the future was upon us.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carlos Pacheco, artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern.

artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern. Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd

Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.

comic creator on Hotline Miami. Dave Dwonch , writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.

, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets. Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.

Lorenzo Palloni , creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.

, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino. Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.

