Bye Bye Thought Bubble in the Daily LITG, 13th of November 2023
I awake one final morning in Harrogate. Thought Bubble has been and gone, but it has left my bedsheets coveres with comic books.
I awake one final morning in Harrogate. Thought Bubble has been and gone, and the Majestic Hotel kicked us all out again last night. I believe some people will have words. And I have bought a lot of comics to schlep to London… via Bettys, of course. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And here's a look at my AirBNB bed on the Saturday night, blessed with comics I'd picked up…
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- The Future Of Kick-Ass From Mark Millar (Big Game #5 Spoilers)
- Outsiders, Authority & the Return of Planetary to DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Disney Viewers Getting 60th Anniv Specials Before BBC?
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: McNeill on McMahan's Nick Locarno Return Pitch
- The New Ultimate Green Goblin Comes To Marvel In 2024
- Doctor Who 60th Images: 14th Doctor, Donna, Toymaker & Beep the Meep
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In November 2023
- Mattel Reveals New TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull Figure with Sla'ker
- Monoprice Reveals New 40" Ultrawide Productivity Monitor
LITG one year ago, live, From Thought Bubble
- The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
- The Office: The Artist Formerly Known as Rainn Wilson Changed His Name
- DC Comics Makes DC Pride 2022 Free-to-Read in Honor of Kevin Conroy
- Doctor Who: The Adventures of David Tennant's 14th Doctor Have Begun
- Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
- Rodimus Prime Joins threezero's Mighty MDLX Transformers Series
- Dark Crisis: World Without a Justice League: Batman #1 Preview
- Saturday Night Live: Ice-T Teases SNL Appearance with Dave Chappelle
- Doctor Who Script Editor Helps Us Solve Russell T. Davies IG Mystery
- Bronze Age Batman Returns with New DC Comics Statue from Kotobukiya
- Greg Weisman Recalls Pitching Gargoyles 3 Times To Disney Ahead of FOC
- One For All, All For One, A New Comic About Vaccination, For The World
- It Takes Three Men To Fill In For Shelly Bond These Days
- What Are Chip Mosher And David Steinberger Plotting Together?
- Live, From Thought Bubble, It's The Daily LITG, 12th of November 2022
- LoudMouse Crew Studios Debut Three Comics at ThoughtBubble
- Scott Snyder And Son Launch New Comic At Thought Bubble
- A Morning Beer For Thought Bubble, Drawn By Alex Norris
- Tuisku Hiltunen Debuts Two Comics At Thought Bubble
LITG two years ago, Good Morning From Harrogate
- Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Features Reversed, Numbered Card
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News
- Baymax!: Big Hero 6 Spinoff Trailer Released; Set for Summer 2022
- Marvel Introduces Queen Goblin, Not to Be Confused with Goblin Queen
- Moon Knight, She-Hulk Preview; Agatha Harkness, Marvel Zombies, More
- Those Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings Special Thanks Credits
- Gotham Gossip: 16 Batman Character Secrets Revealed (Spoilers)
- Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Talk Over "Woke Rules"
- Gotham Gossip: Poison Ivy's Past, Present & Future In 2022 (Spoilers)
- Gotham Gossip: Dr Chase Meridian And The New Arkham Tower
- Henry Cavill On Continuing His Superman Saga, Captain Britain
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Dark Horse And Humble Bundle Offer A Lot Of Kazuo Koike Written Manga
- Promise Collection 1948: The Other Code and Creator Owned
- 21-Page Narco Preview From Vinyl's Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard
- Frank Frazetta's Fire And Ice Original Artwork, Up For Auction
- Pottering Around Harrogate In The Drizzle Before Thought Bubble
- Dave Gibbons, Alan Moore Watchmen #8 Original Art Page Up For Auction
- Full Original Artwork For First Mandarin Story By Stan Lee For Sale
- Chinese Embassy Posts Genshin Impact Comics To Combat Fraud Awareness
- Henry Cavill, Perfect Captain Britain- Daily LITG, 12th November 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
- Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Is Brian Bendis Starting DC Omniverse In Superman and Young Justice?
- Nightmare Before Christmas Super7 ReAction Figures Available Now
- Reviving The X-Men Dangling Plot Thread For X-Men Legends
- RZA & Ghostface Killah's 12 Reasons to Die Goes to Trade at Black Mask
- American Gods Season 3: Mr. Wednesday Goes Coastal, Intros Fiancee
- After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: The Future Needs The Federation
- Power Rangers Local Comic Shop Day Foils Sell Out Before On Sale
- TMNT: The Last Ronin, Venom, E Ratic and Conan Top Advance Reorders
- Money Shot Original Comics Now In Playboy Magazine
- Blur's Graham Coxon Creating New Graphic Novel, Superstate
- Japanese Publisher Enmaku Seeks US Audience With Ninja World USA
LITG four years ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.
And we were looking for 5G everywhere.
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
- Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
- Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
- Disney Has Chance to Fix Star Wars' Han/Greedo Scene for Disney+, Makes It Worse Instead
- Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
- Gwen Stacy Gets Her Own Series at Marvel in February by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck
- Hideo Kojima Shares Thoughts On Negative "Death Stranding" Reviews
- Marvel Comics Announces (Again) X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson
LITG five years ago, Stan Lee left us
And that was all anyone wanted to talk about.
- Stan Lee, Comics Legend, Has Passed Away at 95
- Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
- Everyone Reacts to the Death Of Stan Lee
- When Roy Thomas Went to Meet Stan Lee
- Even More Comics Folk React to the Death of Stan Lee
- Roy Thomas Says Stan Lee Was 'Ready To Leave This Earth'
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- The Nam writer Doug Murray
- JD Boucher of Gothic Comics
- Comic book letterer Troy Peteri
- Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley
- Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle
- Badger writer Randy Clark
