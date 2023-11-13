Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thought bubble

Bye Bye Thought Bubble in the Daily LITG, 13th of November 2023

I awake one final morning in Harrogate. Thought Bubble has been and gone, but it has left my bedsheets coveres with comic books.

I awake one final morning in Harrogate. Thought Bubble has been and gone, and the Majestic Hotel kicked us all out again last night. I believe some people will have words. And I have bought a lot of comics to schlep to London… via Bettys, of course. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And here's a look at my AirBNB bed on the Saturday night, blessed with comics I'd picked up…

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

The Nam writer Doug Murray

JD Boucher of Gothic Comics

of Gothic Comics Comic book letterer Troy Peteri

Dungeons & Dragons comics writer Paul Crilley

Pogo strip writer Larry Doyle

Badger writer Randy Clark

