The Return of The Justice League in The Daily LITG, 3rd February 2023

An LITG run around the pevious day on Bleeding Cool, with comic creator birthdays as well.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 For Dawn of DC
DC Comics, with exposure turned up

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 From DC
  2. Marvel Remove Masks Today In X-Force, Legion Of X, Avengers (Spoilers)
  3. Dark Web Finale Makes Major Change To Marvel New York City (Spoilers) 
  4. The Nevers: Joss Whedon Series' Unaired 6 Episodes Set for Roku, Tubi 
  5. James Gunn, Peter Safran's DCU Casting Policy Hurting Voice Actors?
  6. Steven Moffat Sees Doctor Who Going on Forever, Still Not Coming Back
  7. Bad Idea Trying To Get All Image Comics Founders To Follow Rob Liefeld
  8. Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something
  9. Nightwing Gets The Shaft Yet Again With New DC Slate 
  10. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Filming Underway: Showrunner/EP Blackman

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Masked Singer

  1. The Masked Singer Judges Walk After Rudy Giuliani Unmasking: Report
  2. The Book of Boba Fett: Armorer & Bo-Katan Have Twitter Mini Face-Off
  3. South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party
  4. Amazing Spider-Man #88 Revives Mark Millar's Big Marvel Conspiracy
  5. So Many Of Us Issues An Update Regarding Warren Ellis
  6. The New Fantastic Four Return… After Thirty-One Years
  7. Big Reason Crossover #11 May Be In Mad Demand Today From Image Comics
  8. Time Travel And Internal Monologues In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  9. McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures
  10. Rumor: Shane McMahon Fired by WWE Even Though He Doesn't Work There
  11. Mike Pellerito, New EIC of Archie Comics As Riverdale Meets Archie
  12. ComiXology Disappears From Web On February 17th? App & Amazon Only
  13. Titan Comics Launch New Bloodborne Series In May From Cullen Bunn
  14. Bid to Own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Production Cel
  15. Will Marvel Comics' Predator Be Rescheduled For May 2022?
  16. What Is Marvel's Reckoning War About Anyway? Go Back To 2005 And 1964
  17. Mister Fantastic Fantastically Wrong About The Moon In Reckoning War
  18. Armorer Vs Bo-Katan In The Daily LITG 2nd February 2022
Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram
LITG: Movie screencap/comic strip comparison, courtesy of Adam Ellis.

LITG two years ago, Keratin and Adam Ellis –  the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
  2. Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor
  3. Lucifer: Brandt, Lavi, German & Adorable Pup Confirm S06 Start
  4. Marilyn Manson Cut from Creepshow, Responds to Abuse Accusations
  5. Ted Cruz Compares the Left to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame
  6. MAJOR SPOILERS For Avengers #42, Changing Thor's History Forever
  7. Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
  8. American Gods: Marilyn Manson Gone From S03 Over Abuse Allegations
  9. Tonight Is Shiny Ekans Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Jonathan Hickman Brings Ultimate Reed Richards' The City To The X-Men
  11. Comic Book Folk React To… Snow
  12. Martina Markota Launches GoFundMe To Defend Lady Alchemy Case
  13. Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Back Issues And Not Just Star Wars
  14. Bad Idea Tells Comics Shops They Ordered Too Many – And Counterfeits?
  15. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy, Together Again, But Just For Black Label
  16. In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #3 – Everyone Gets A Gun!
  17. Supergirl – The Most Powerful Person In The DC Universe? (Spoilers)
  18. Shoot Batman, And Anyone, On Sight In Future State: Next Batman #3
  19. The MAD Magazine GoodFellas Parody That Never Was… In Claptrap

LITG three years ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh

And Immortal Hulk had great power.

  1. Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
  2. First Appearance of The Amazing Sphulker-Man in Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1 [Preview]
  3. Frank Miller's CEO Silenn Thomas Vs DC Comics Over "Birds Of Prey" Movie?
  4. Sodom Yat Gone Bad in Justice League #40 [Preview]
  5. "The Amazing Race": This "Race" As Thrilling, "Amazing" As Ever [Opinion]
  6. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 2nd February 2020 – "Do I Use The Word Abysmal Too Often?"
  7. Funko Avengers: Assemble Iron Man Pop Vinyl Has Finally Landed
  8. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
  9. A New Leak Claims The PS5 Will Be Revealed In March 2020
  10. One Cat, Two D****s in Black Cat #9 [Preview]

LITG four years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.

  1. George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
  2. Masters of the Universe Wave 3 Vintage Figures Up For Preorder From Super7
  3. Finally, Angel Punisher Comes to Marvel Unlimited
  4. 'Always Sunny' Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day Apple Comedy Sets Cast
  5. Chris Claremont Has Eyes on Idris Elba for Bishop

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Randy Lofficier,  writers, editor and translator of comics.
  • Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.
  • Byron Erickson, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.
  • Richard Marschall, writer/editor and comic strip historian.
  • Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.