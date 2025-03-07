Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Ultimate Red Skull

The Ultimate Red Skull in the Daily LITG, 7th March, 2025

The Ultimate Red Skull was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Explore the intrigue of the Ultimate Red Skull, a buzzworthy topic dominating Bleeding Cool's headlines.

Catch up on the top ten stories, with twists in X-Men, Spider-Man, and TMNT grabbing the spotlight.

Dive into the diverse comic industry updates, from tariffs to Heavy Metal's new distribution strategy.

Revisit pop culture news past and present, celebrating fan-favorite returns and industry milestones.

The Ultimate Red Skull and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Thanos' Return

LITG two years ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

LITG four years ago, Now Funko Justice League Needs A Snyder Cut

LITG five years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG six years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Templesmith , co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.

, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood. Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.

Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.

writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten. Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.

Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.

of Raven's Dojo. Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.

of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman. Al Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.

editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor. Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave

creator of Epsilon Wave Kieron Dwyer , artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.

, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator. Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.

