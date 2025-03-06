Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, punisher

A New Use For The Punisher Skull in the Daily LITG, 6th March, 2025

Marvel Comics finds a new use for the Punisher Skull logo in The Ultimates #10, as seen in the Daily LITG, for the 6th of March, 2025

Article Summary Marvel repurposes the iconic Punisher Skull in The Ultimates #10.

Discover the top trending stories on Bleeding Cool from March 6, 2025.

Stay updated with comic book gossip and industry news with LITG.

Marvel Comics finding a new use for the Punisher Skull logo in Ultimates was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Marvel Comics' New Use For The Punisher Skull and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Kneel Before Zod

LITG two years ago, Chris Rock outrage

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

LITG four years ago, Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG six years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes

creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes Nathan Massengill , inker on Deadpool and JSA.

, inker on Deadpool and JSA. Mariah Benes , inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.

, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman. Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.

Simpsons artist. Grant Richards , artist of Away graphic novel.

, artist of Away graphic novel. Louis Bright-Raven , editor, writer, and illustrator.

, editor, writer, and illustrator. Mike Burkey , comic book art dealer.

, comic book art dealer. Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.

artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head. Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.

