Ch-Ch-Changes in the Good Friday Daily LITG, 29th March, 2024
Gossip about big changes coming topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, ahead of Good Friday. Expect shoes to drop for Easter Monday.
Bleeding Cool gossip about big ch-ch-changes coming topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And expect the news to start dropping on Monday.
Comic Book Industry Ch-Ch-Changes top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Big Comic Book Industry Moves Coming, Shoes Are About To Drop
- From The Ashes, Rachel & Betsy Braddock Get Their Own X-Men Comic
- DC Comics Puts Their Old Elseworlds Back Into Print
- Details Of DC Finest, DC Comics Version Of Marvel's Epic Line
- DC Comics Turned Down A New Bryan Hitch Authority Series Last Year
- A New DC Comics Young Super Team From Jeremy Adams And Travis Mercer
- New International Poster for Inside Out 2 Has Been Released
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Sunday Preview
- Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 28th March, 2024
- 3 Body Problem: That Einstein Joke Is The Key to Everything (SPOILERS)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Webtoon Launch Super Likes Monetization For English-Language Creators
- Stewart Lee Vs Man Wulf… Vs Chapelle, Gervais And Peterson
- DC Comics Giving Away Detective Comics #27 In New York For Free
- Printwatch: Ultimate Spider-Man & Transformers Get Fifth Printings
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
- DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
- DC Comics Add New Omnibuses To Late 2023 Schedule
- Marvel Cancel 2023 Omnibus Orders To Be Rescheduled For 2024
- Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1 (Spoilers)
- Stargirl/Titans Season 4 Crossover Set for April: What We Know So Far
- Tonight Is Popplio Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
- Skeletor Embraces the Horde with New Masters of the Universe Figure
- Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics
- Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
- Eight Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Have Been Re-Released
- Free Exclusive Matt Kindt/David Lapham Bad Idea Comic At C2E2 Panel
- The Summer Hikaru Died in Yen Press' June 2023 Solicits
- Free: Stuart Moore & Fred Harper's Highball #1 from Ahoy Comics
- Arthur Adams' Darth Vader Black, White & Red for Star Wars Celebration
- Bill & Tom's Not-Excellent Adventure- Daily LITG, 28th of March 2023
LITG two yeara ago, The Morning After The Slap Before
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke
- Comics Industry Reacts To… Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
- Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
- Hulk #5 Preview: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
- Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Lets Us Know He's Not Leaving SNL
- Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
- Even More Comic Book Creators React To Will Smith & Chris Rock
- The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz Gets Reprint at Dark Horse
- Daniel Freedman and CROM Bring Dark Fantasy Birdking to Dark Horse
- Witchcraft #5 and its Pre-Code Horror Kelly Freas Cover, at Auction
- Horror from Moon Knight's Co-Creator, Black Cat Mystery 37, at Auction
- Mary Marvel's Star Turn in Fawcett's Wow Comics, Up for Auction
- Mandrake the Magician's Mystic Arts in Magic Comics, Up for Auction
- A Couple Of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Pages For June 2022
- Scott Snyder Tells Us What He Wants To See In The Batman Movie Sequel
- Wolverine Becomes Patch, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Chris Thompson Leaves Hero Collector & Eaglemoss to be Freelance PR
- X Deaths of Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Star Wars #45 From Original Marvel Run On Auction At Heritage
- Jason Walz YA Graphic Novel About Losing A Friend, The Flip Side
- DC Universe Infinite App For Canada, Australia, NZ, UK, Brazil, Mexico
- Simu Liu's Signing Restrictions In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2022
LITG three years ago, Jerry Update
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- So What Exactly Is Going On with WWE Fastlane on Peacock?
- Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview Images, E01 & E02 Overviews
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- SCOOP: Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight #1 in July
- Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Hamm as Iron Man, Fillion as Wonder Man & More
- Amazing Spider-Man #62 Review: Surely Not "Amazing"
- The Elusive First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
- Taskmaster #5 Review: Shining A Light Into Gray Spaces
- Doctor Doom's Star Turn in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Up for Auction
- DC To Collect Entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus
- Marvel To Publish Audio Version Of Their Novels From 70s, 99s and 00s
- First Story Page Of Daredevil #1 Original Artwork, At Auction
- HarperAlley To Teach Kids How To Read Comics With New Line
- Geoff Johns And Gary Frank On Geiger #1 From Image Comics (VIDEO)
- Steve Ditko's Original Art When Spider-Man Lost His Specs, At Auction
- Diamond Comics UK Agrees To Keep Distributing DC Comics Through 2021
- Rick & Morty & Jerry – The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021
LITG four years ago – DC was changing distributors
- DC Comics Will Use Other Distribution Methods To Get Comics to Stores
- The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue
- DC Publish Selection of Digital Comics, Wednesday April 1st
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]
- The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Boom Studios Stops Printing Comics, Keeps Graphic Novels, No Digital
- Frank Miller, Marvel, DC Comics, Diamond – The Daily LITG, Mar 28 2020
- Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More
LITG five years ago – Bendis changed an ending
And Superboy was getting older.
- DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
- Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
- So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
- 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade
- Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck
- Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima
- G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly
- Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders
- Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird
- Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others
- Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer
- Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.
- Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar
