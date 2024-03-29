Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Good Friday, newlitg

Ch-Ch-Changes in the Good Friday Daily LITG, 29th March, 2024

Gossip about big changes coming topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, ahead of Good Friday. Expect shoes to drop for Easter Monday.

Bleeding Cool gossip about big ch-ch-changes coming topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And expect the news to start dropping on Monday.

Comic Book Industry Ch-Ch-Changes top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics

LITG two yeara ago, The Morning After The Slap Before

LITG three years ago, Jerry Update

LITG four years ago – DC was changing distributors

LITG five years ago – Bendis changed an ending

And Superboy was getting older.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade

co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck

co-creator of Howard The Duck Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima

co-creator of Anima G. Raymond Eddy , creator of Galen The Saintly

, creator of Galen The Saintly Mikael Bergkvist , creator of Agent Marc Saunders

, creator of Agent Marc Saunders Billy Hodge , artist on Dr Weird

, artist on Dr Weird Matthew Poe , creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others

, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer

colourist on Lark's Killer Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.

creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros. Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

