Defective Comics in the Daily LITG, 29th of March, 2023

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics 
  2. DC Comics Add New Omnibuses To Late 2023 Schedule
  3. Marvel Cancel 2023 Omnibus Orders To Be Rescheduled For 2024 
  4. Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1 (Spoilers)
  5. Stargirl/Titans Season 4 Crossover Set for April: What We Know So Far
  6. Tonight Is Popplio Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
  7. Skeletor Embraces the Horde with New Masters of the Universe Figure
  8. Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics 
  9. Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
  10. Eight Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Have Been Re-Released

LITG one year ago, The Morning After The Slap Before

 

Wrestling Stars React To Will Smith's Wrestling-Esque Oscar Slap
  1. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke
  2. Comics Industry Reacts To… Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars
  3. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  4. Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
  5. Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  6. Hulk #5 Preview: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
  7. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  8. Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Lets Us Know He's Not Leaving SNL
  9. Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
  10. Even More Comic Book Creators React To Will Smith & Chris Rock
  11. The Lonely War of Capt. Willy Schultz Gets Reprint at Dark Horse
  12. Daniel Freedman and CROM Bring Dark Fantasy Birdking to Dark Horse
  13. Witchcraft #5 and its Pre-Code Horror Kelly Freas Cover, at Auction
  14. Horror from Moon Knight's Co-Creator, Black Cat Mystery 37, at Auction
  15. Mary Marvel's Star Turn in Fawcett's Wow Comics, Up for Auction
  16. Mandrake the Magician's Mystic Arts in Magic Comics, Up for Auction
  17. A Couple Of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Pages For June 2022
  18. Scott Snyder Tells Us What He Wants To See In The Batman Movie Sequel
  19. Wolverine Becomes Patch, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  20. Chris Thompson Leaves Hero Collector & Eaglemoss to be Freelance PR
  21. X Deaths of Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  22. Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
  23. Star Wars #45 From Original Marvel Run On Auction At Heritage
  24. Jason Walz YA Graphic Novel About Losing A Friend, The Flip Side
  25. DC Universe Infinite App For Canada, Australia, NZ, UK, Brazil, Mexico
  26. Simu Liu's Signing Restrictions In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2022

LITG two years ago, Jerry Update

A look at Snowball from Rick and Morty (Image: Adult Swim)

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  2. James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
  3. An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
  4. So What Exactly Is Going On with WWE Fastlane on Peacock?
  5. Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview Images, E01 & E02 Overviews
  6. Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
  7. Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
  8. New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
  9. SCOOP: Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight #1 in July
  10. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Hamm as Iron Man, Fillion as Wonder Man & More
  11. Amazing Spider-Man #62 Review: Surely Not "Amazing"
  12. The Elusive First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
  13. Taskmaster #5 Review: Shining A Light Into Gray Spaces
  14. Doctor Doom's Star Turn in Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Up for Auction
  15. DC To Collect Entire Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus
  16. Marvel To Publish Audio Version Of Their Novels From 70s, 99s and 00s
  17. First Story Page Of Daredevil #1 Original Artwork, At Auction
  18. HarperAlley To Teach Kids How To Read Comics With New Line
  19. Geoff Johns And Gary Frank On Geiger #1 From Image Comics (VIDEO)
  20. Steve Ditko's Original Art When Spider-Man Lost His Specs, At Auction
  21. Diamond Comics UK Agrees To Keep Distributing DC Comics Through 2021
  22. Rick & Morty & Jerry – The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021

LITG three years ago – DC was changing distributors

  1. DC Comics Will Use Other Distribution Methods To Get Comics to Stores
  2. The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue
  3. DC Publish Selection of Digital Comics, Wednesday April 1st
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]
  6. The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
  7. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  8. Boom Studios Stops Printing Comics, Keeps Graphic Novels, No Digital
  9. Frank Miller, Marvel, DC Comics, Diamond – The Daily LITG, Mar 28 2020
  10. Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More

LITG four years ago – Bendis changed an ending

  1. DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
  2. Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
  3. So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
  4. 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
  5. 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Marc Silvestri, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade
  • Val Mayerik, co-creator of Howard The Duck
  • Elizabeth Hand, co-creator of Anima
  • G. Raymond Eddy, creator of Galen The Saintly
  • Mikael Bergkvist, creator of Agent Marc Saunders
  • Billy Hodge, artist on Dr Weird
  • Matthew Poe, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others
  • Sean Forney, colourist on Lark's Killer
  • Martin Eden, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.
  • Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

 

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

