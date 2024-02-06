Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cadence, newlitg

More Comic Creators Leave Cadence in The Daily LITG 6th February 2024

The Cadence Comic Art situation sees more artists leave. Jim Towe, Tiernan Trevallion and Anand Radhakrishnan have now left too.

Daily LITG newsletter available, covering the latest in comics, games, movies, and TV shows.

Top stories feature comic creators' exodus from Cadence and Rob Liefeld's retirement from Deadpool.

LITG reminisces on past news including Warren Ellis' Authority and supernatural happenings.

The Cadence Comic Art situation continues to move, as more artists leave. Jim Towe and Tiernan Trevallion and Anand Radhakrishnan have now left too. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Warren Ellis Talks The Authority, Alan Moore & James Gunn

LITG two years ago, Supernatural And Walker

LITG three years ago, Cobra Kai and Immortal Hulk

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG four years ago – Batman got a new Batmobile

And Death Note returned for a one-shot.

LITG five years ago – Wally West had an autopsy

And Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matthew Rosenberg , writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

, writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank. Byron Brewer, PR for Dynamite Entertainment

PR for Dynamite Entertainment Igor Maricic , founder of Epicenter Comics

, founder of Epicenter Comics Ryan Jenkins, formertly of Orbital Comics, creator of Whiskers McFadden.

