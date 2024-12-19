Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, newlitg
Batman: Hush 2 Part II in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2024
Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb getting another six issues in 2026 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb getting another six issues in 2026 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Marvel Comics Spoilers and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Has Another Six Issues in 2026
- 2024 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Special: Our Preview/Viewing Guide
- DC Comics Gets Mutants Of Their Own (Action Comics #1080 Spoilers)
- Joe Casey Would Like Everyone To Know He Came Up With Weapon X-Men
- Bengali, Pumyra, Lynx-O, Ligon & Niko in ThunderCats: Lost in March
- Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios' Winderbaum on Iman Vellani's MCU Future
- Reboot Of Valiant Universe As Valiant Beyond In March 2025 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Spoilers in the Daily LITG, 18th of December, 2024
- Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW March & April 2024 Solicitations
- Absolute Bibbo Bibbowski In Absolute Batman #3 (Spoilers)
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- When Absolute Batman Makes A Deal With The Absolute Devil (Spoilers)
- Justice League Watchtower Or Titans Tower? You Choose! DC Spoilers
- Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe One Last Time In 2025
- Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse From Marvel Comics In 2025
- Adventureman by Matt Fraction, Terry & Rachel Dodson in March 2025
- Detective Chimp is Columbo in Wonder Woman #16 (Spoilers)
- Maria Scrivan's Nat A Chance Graphic Novel Gets A 100,000 Print Run
LITG one year ago, Jane Howlett, A New Wolverine
- Marvel Introduces New Female Wolverine, Jane Howlett, For Weapon X-Men
- Weapon X-Men From Marvel Comics – Bringing The Receipts?
- Void Rivals Returns As Transformers Arc Ends in March 2024 Solicits
- Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024
- Director Zack Snyder Is "So Super Excited" About Planet Of The Dead
- Beast World has Psychological Implications for Damian Wayne (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Majors Has Been Fired By Marvel Following Guilty Verdict
- Tony Zucco – Finally Facing New 52 Justice In Nightwing #109 (Spoilers)
- Bill Maher Believing Archie Bunker Couldn't Exist Today Is Sweet Irony
- Todd McFarlane's Sam & Twitch Case Files in Spawn March 2024 Solicits
- Sylvain Runberg & Mirka Andolfo's Under York Translated Into English
- From the Creators of Stray Dogs Comes Feral, from Image in March 2024
- Derek Kirk Kim's The Last Mermaid From Image Comics in March 2024
- Claws Up For Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th December 2023
LITG two years ago, Nightwing's New Titans
- Is This Nightwing's New Titans In The DC Universe In 2023? (Spoilers)
- Mark Waid Retcons Kingdom Come For Batman/Superman World's Finest
- After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
- Amanda Waller & Friends Vs Everyone In DC Comics For 2023 (Spoilers)
- Torchwood: "All Is Fine" with Eve Myles, John Barrowman; Reboot Update
- Dr Light, The Light & The DC Universe For 2023 (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022
- Star Trek: Why Cinematic Franchise Should Move Beyond Kelvin Crew
- Nightwing To Lead A Replacement For The Justice League In 2023?
- Olivia Cuartero-Briggs On The Latest With AfterShock Comics
- Mark Stafford's Most Social Embarrassing Gaffe For a Kaiju or Godzilla
- Jackie Kong & Sorah Suhng- Legends Comics & Kong Comics Go Lunar
- Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life- The Daily LITG, 18th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Hawkeye Episode 5
- Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
- X-Men Apocalypse Takes on Magneto's Sentinels with Iron Studios
- Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News
- Everything That Is Coming To Disney+ In January 2022
- Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Marvel Comics Thor: Ragnarok Figure
- Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man & Deadpool Cover Twice
- Bob's Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Reportedly Banned Over Capitol Riot
- X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5 Preview: What's the Verdict?
- Batwoman Wraps Season 3 Filming; Cast Sets New Celebration Standard
- 32 Collections Coming Back Into Print From Marvel Comics
- How Captain Action Had To Make Its Own Fake Ads
- Paul Grist Has Started A New Final Series Of Kane
- Yellowjackets Season 2 In The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2021
LITG four years ago, the ten most-read stories…
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- House of the Dragon: HBO Max Promo Features 2022 GoT Series Teaser
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- First Look At Eddie Murphy In Coming 2 America
- Peach Momoko Begins Momoko-Verse, Writes And Draws X-Men: Demon Days
- Full DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations With Infinite Promise
- Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- GO Battle League Season Six in Pokémon GO: Top Ultra League Meta
- Justice League Dark Series Cancelled, Repurposed As Back-Up Strip
- Steve Orlando to Expose Marvel's Man-Thing in March
- Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Second Printing Before First Is Out
- Comics To Give For Christmas – Comic Store In Your Future
- No Aquaman Comic From DC In March 2021, First Time In Ten Years
- DC's Infinite Frontier #0 Official With Snyder, Bendis, Johns, Tynion
- DC's Future State Gossip: How Gotham Got Even More Fascist Than Usual
- Jimmy Palmiotti Gives Bleeding Cool 20% Off "Pop Kill" Kickstarter.
- Jonathan Hickman, Nick Dragotta's East Of West Gets Last HC Reprint
- Kodansha USA Expands Partnership with INKR App with More Manga
- Sabrina Salutations In Archie Comics Solicitations For March 2021
- DC Comics Closing ReadDC.com Digital Comics Browsing
LITG five years ago… we saw one of DC Comics' futures
And there was marriage in the air.
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- Batman #85 – and the Marriage Of Batman and Catwoman (Spoilers)
- Tony Stark to Marry Emma Frost? The Future Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Which Marvel Comic This Week Reveals It's Been a Secret Dawn of X Book All Along? [SPOILERS]
- DC Comics Lied To You – Justice League #38 Is Not The Justice/Doom War Finale…
- DC Uses Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa's Controversial 'The Future Is Young' Promo in All Comics Today
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Review: A Middling Ending to an Imperfect Franchise [SPOILER FREE]
- "Shadow and Bone": Netflix Casts 7 More for Fantasy Novel Series Adapt
- Will The Joker Do For Bruce Wayne What Brian Bendis Did For Superman? (Batman #85 Spoilers)
- The Death of Tony Stark at the Hands Of Captain Marvel That Never Got Reversed (Tony Stark: Iron Man '#19 Spoilers)
LITG six years ago… it was Batpenis time.
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
- What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
- Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Gillis, co-creator of Strikeforce Morituri
- David Scroggy, San Diego Comic-Con organiser, store manager, editorial director of Pacific Comics, former VP of Dark Horse
- Eliot Brown, former editor at Marvel Comics
- Lurene Haines, artist on Miss Fury, Indiana Jones, Green Hornet
Batman, Batman, Batman