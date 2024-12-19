Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, newlitg

Batman: Hush 2 Part II in The Daily LITG, 19th December 2024

Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb getting another six issues in 2026 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb expands with six new issues in 2026.

Bleeding Cool dominates comic industry gossip and news for over 15 years.

Top ten stories feature Batman, Marvel spoilers, and upcoming comic releases.

Discover the latest buzz from Marvel, DC, and exclusive comic industry insights.

Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb getting another six issues in 2026 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Gillis, co-creator of Strikeforce Morituri

co-creator of Strikeforce Morituri David Scroggy, San Diego Comic-Con organiser, store manager, editorial director of Pacific Comics, former VP of Dark Horse

San Diego Comic-Con organiser, store manager, editorial director of Pacific Comics, former VP of Dark Horse Eliot Brown , former editor at Marvel Comics

, former editor at Marvel Comics Lurene Haines, artist on Miss Fury, Indiana Jones, Green Hornet

