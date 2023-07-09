Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023

Today you can find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, Yesterday I discovered Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader too!

Published
by
|
Comments

Today you can still find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, with a table at the Comic Zone. Yesterday I met an exhibitor who told me that the only reason she was here was the From One Side Of The Show videos which was heartwarming. That and finding out Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader as well.

Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023
Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023

London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The five most popular stories yesterday,

  1. McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
  2. Superman & Lois: The CW's Brad Schwartz on Why Series Was Renewed
  3. Did Marvel Leak One of the X-Men's Oldest Foes as Their New Member?
  4. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In July 2023
  5. A New Page From Joe Quesada's Mystery Marvel Comics Project

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Blood Syndicate Origins

DC Demanded A White Blood Syndicate Member But Who Created Boogeyman?

  1. When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
  2. We Taste Test the New Casey's Exclusive MTN DEW Overdrive
  3. David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
  4. Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
  5. The Boys Invades Brazil & Jensen Ackles Brings Us Along; S03E08 Promo
  6. Jason Aaron's Original Thor Pitch For Gorr, But Didn't Like The Name
  7. No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
  8. Fresh Monkey Fiction Debuts Longbox Heroes Collection Action Figures
  9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Images Include Smart Hulk, Titania & More
  10. The Orville: New Horizons S03E06 Review: A Road Traveled Too Far
  11. 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
  12. The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
  13. The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
  14. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
  15. Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
  16. The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
  17. No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
  18. Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
  19. Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, two years ago

Auto Draft
Prodigal Son ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX
  1. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
  2. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  3. Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
  4. Titans Season 3 Shares Profile Images: Jason Todd, Starfire & More!
  5. Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
  6. Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel's Venom #1 Launching from Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch
  8. Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
  9. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  10. Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
  11. LibraryPass, Yen Press to Release Ebooks to Libraries, Schools
  12. Avengers, Strange Academy Get Death of Doctor Strange One-Shots
  13. Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale Reunite for Batman: The Long Halloween Special
  14. First Look At Walking Dead's Clementine Graphic Novel In Skybound X #1
  15. Mike Carey Joins TechnoFreak For #1 In August
  16. PrintWatch: Stray Dogs, Marvel's Voices: Pride, Black Cat, Daredevil
  17. Coming Home Through Football – Three Lions Edition (Video)
  18. LATE: DC Comics from Action Comics To American Vampire
  19. Closed Community in The Daily LITG, 8th July 2021

LITG three years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic a year ago, withand a new Image Comics crossover promised.

  1. Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
  2. DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
  3. The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
  4. Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
  6. My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
  7. Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
  8. New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
  9. The Crew 2's Summer In Hollywood Update Drops Tomorrow
  10. Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies
  11. Image Comics Promise a Big #CrossoverComic For November

LITG four years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

  1. Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
  2. Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
  3. C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
  4. Whatever Happened to Frank Cho's Harley Quinn #63 Cover
  5. Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

  • Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.
  • Steven A. Wilcox, Rick & Morty artist.
  • Craig Anderson, former Marvel editor.
  • Joe Delbeato, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.
  • Kurt Mausert, colourist.
  • Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Claudia Christian Claudia Christian Claudia Christian Claudia Christian

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.