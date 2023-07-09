Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Claudia Christian, newlitg

Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023

Today you can find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, Yesterday I discovered Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader too!

Today you can still find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, with a table at the Comic Zone. Yesterday I met an exhibitor who told me that the only reason she was here was the From One Side Of The Show videos which was heartwarming. That and finding out Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader as well.

London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The five most popular stories yesterday,

LITG one year ago, Blood Syndicate Origins

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, two years ago

LITG three years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic a year ago, withand a new Image Comics crossover promised.

LITG four years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.

former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope. Steven A. Wilcox , Rick & Morty artist.

, Rick & Morty artist. Craig Anderson , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Joe Delbeato , inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.

, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs. Kurt Mausert, colourist.

colourist. Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

