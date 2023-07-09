Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Claudia Christian, newlitg
Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023
Today you can find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, Yesterday I discovered Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader too!
Today you can still find me at the London Film And Comic Con for the final day, with a table at the Comic Zone. Yesterday I met an exhibitor who told me that the only reason she was here was the From One Side Of The Show videos which was heartwarming. That and finding out Claudia Christian was a keen Bleeding Cool reader as well.
London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.
- Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.
- Steven A. Wilcox, Rick & Morty artist.
- Craig Anderson, former Marvel editor.
- Joe Delbeato, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.
- Kurt Mausert, colourist.
- Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
