Dan Slott Strikes A Pose In The Daily LITG, 8th of July 2023

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with Dan Slott posing in front of the Bleeding Cool booth. Claudia Christian later.

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with a table at the Comic Zone. I cycled here again this morning and am only slightly less fresh-faced and raring to go than I was yesterday morning. If you are at the show, come and find me, I am with comics folk in the gallery, though it may be a little busier than yesterday. And with things like this happening. Dan Slott yesterday, Claudia Christian later.

London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dan Slott, Mary Jane Watson – and the five most popular stories yesterday,

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Whilce Portacio , creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.

, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X. Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.

comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant. Stan Woch , artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.

, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman. Brian LeBlanc , artist on Threshold.

, artist on Threshold. Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.

writer for Grayhaven Comics. Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

