Gunpowder, Treason & Pokemon in The Daily LITG, 5th of November 2023
Remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and Pokemon in today's Daily Lying In The Gutters from Bleeding Cool.
Remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and Pokemon. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Remember, Remember Pokemon?
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet 151 In November 2023
- More Reasons to Read Chip Zdarsky's The Knight Before Batman #139
- Joker Fight in Batman #139 Does Dark Knight & Killing Joke (Spoilers)
- What If Bruce Wayne Was The Bad Guy All Along? Batman #139 Spoilers
- Star Trek: Discovery: Wil Wheaton, "Ready Room" Share Season 5 Teaser
- GODS #2 Preview: Too Late for Marvel to Back Out Now
- Pokemon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
- South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point
- Spoilers! Batman #139 Is Out And About In The Wild
- DC's Full Creative Line-Up For 'Twas The Mite Before Christmas
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Titans: Beast World Lenticular Covers In The Flesh
- DC Promises a Very Smelly Christmas & Santa Claus in DC Continuity
- Batman #139 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2023
LITG one year ago, Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November
- The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon
- DC Comics To Publish 30th Anniversary of Steel
- Comic Book Shops Upset With Whatnot Over Ninja Funk #1 Sales
- Whatever Happened To Swamp Thing: Green Hell?
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action
- Westworld Ends with Season 4; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Series Canceled
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Will Get A Special PS5 Edition
- Scrooge McDuck Gets A Glasgow Origin Graphic Novel In 2023
- Henry Selick On Getting No Credit For The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Lars Ulrich & Pete Wentz on Vault Comics' New Music Line, Headshell
- Michael Avon Oeming, Christopher Mitten & Lamar Mathurin Join 3W/3M
- George RR Martin Presents New Wild Cards Graphic Novel, Now & Then
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – November 2022
- Nightmare Well Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 4th November 2022
LITG two years ago, Remember, Remember
- Do You Have A Plan For Your Comics Collection When You Die?
- New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
- Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
- No DC Comics Police Calls Over Bisexual Superman Death Threats
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
- WWE Releases More Wrestlers Including Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Eva Marie
- WWE Reportedly Fired Nia Jax For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine
- Black Widow Dons Her Snow Suit Once Again with Queen Studios
- A Tale Of Two – Or Three – Poison Ivys At DC Comics Today
- Matt Baker Horror in the Elusive Voodoo Annual #1, Up for Auction
- LATE: The X+2 Weeks Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine, And Other Marvels
- The Unusual Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics #19, Up for Auction
- The Weird and Strange Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #5, up for Auction
- Mariko Tamaki's Surely Books LGBTQ+ Imprint Adds New Graphic Novels
- Dark Horse To Publish Masters Of The Universe Coffee Table Book
- The Debut of Bill Everett's Zombie in Menace #5, Up for Auction
- Diamond Sent Out One Retailer's Exclusive Cover To All Comic Shops
- Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
- Bad Idea Comics Asks Readers To Swap Pins For Rocks
- Cara Delevingne & Dami Lee's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
- Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane Extends To 14th May 2022
- Christophe Ouvrard's Bronze Gladiator – November 2021 Hexagon Comics
- Scream If You Want To Read The Daily LITG, 4th of November 2021
LITG three years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
- Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
- The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
- X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
- Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
- Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
- Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
- Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR
LITG four years ago, Pioneers were banned
And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.
- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
- "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]
LITG five years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.
And Lauren Cohan was back.
- The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
- The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ram V, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.
- Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
- Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
- Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
- Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
- Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
- The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.
