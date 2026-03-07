Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate

Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact in The Daily LITG, 7th of March 2026

A First Look Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

A First Look Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

A First Look Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Ultimate Red Skull

LITG two years ago… Thanos' Return

LITG three years ago, Scott Adams' Dilbert Reborn

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap

LITG five years ago, Now Funko Justice League Needs A Snyder Cut

LITG six years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G

And comics were jumping in price again.

LITG seven years ago – Superman/Batman was late

And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Templesmith , co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.

, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood. Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.

Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.

writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten. Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.

Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.

of Raven's Dojo. Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.

of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman. Al Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.

editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor. Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave

creator of Epsilon Wave Kieron Dwyer , artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.

, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator. Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

