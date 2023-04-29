Michael Keaton's Batman From DC in The Daily LITG, 29h April 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as the past four years and comic creators' birthdays for the day as well!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
- Those Laid Off By IDW Publishing, Respond To The News
- Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers)
- Full Line-Up & Previews For DC Pride 2023 #1 Led By Grant Morrison
- IDW Layoffs In More Detail As New EIC And Co-Publishers Named
- What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers
- IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing
- Pokemon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- Jamie S Rich, Mark Doyle &; Tara McCrillis Heading Up IDW Going Forward
- Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter on David Tennant, Doctor Who Fandom
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Your Patriotic Superhero vs Hooded Cultists in Pep Comics #7 From 1940
- Doom Breaker & Cursed Princess Club in Webtoon July 2023 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Prequel in Tokyopop July 2023 Solicits
- IDW, The Morning The Night Before in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2023
LITG one year ago: A Green Hood Coming
- Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
- Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
- A First Look At Pages From Marvel's A.X.E. Judgment Day #1
- Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)
- Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
- As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
- DC Universe Infinite App Launches In The UK This Afternoon, Honest
- DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For #NationalSuperHeroDay
- Frank Miller To Publish Ronin Book Two & Sin City 1858 Himself
- Did You Get DC Universe Infinite App When Available In The UK?
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In February 2022
- British Folk, Here's How To Find The DC Universe Infinite App on iOS
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In March 2022
- Run Away With Me, Girl in Kodansha & Vertical July 2022 Solicits
- Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance in Yen Press July 2022 Solicits
- First Look At Franco's Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales From DC Comics
- Junji Ito's Horror Manga Returns In Viz Media's July 2022 Solicits
- Emily Cook, From Doctor Who Magazine To Apple TV's Constellation
- DC Universe Infinite App Still Not Available In The UK – Why?
- More Peter Parker Plans In The Daily LITG, 28th April 2022
LITG two years ago, The Feathers Of Mystique
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
- So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
- Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
- Adam Philips Former DC Comics Exec Launches Untold Stories Agency
- DC Comics Confirms DC Fandome Online Event For 16th October, 2021
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- PrintWatch: You Promised Me Darkness and Batman/Fortnite
- Preview Of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 For July 2021
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- To Be On Krakoa Or Not To Be On Krakoa – New Mutants & Cable Spoilers
- Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
- John Walker, US Agent, Continues In United States Of Captain America
- Bloomsbury To Publish Alan Moore's Short Stories & Long London Novels
- Brian Bendis Introduces The United – The Daily LITG, 28th April 2021
LITG three years ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
- After 35 Years, Aftertime Comics of Virginia Closes Store Permanently
- Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
- Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
- Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains
- Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Comics, contributor to BC.
- Dan Wickline, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.
- Ben Oliver, comic book artist.
- Matt Harding, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.
- Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.
- Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.
- Lai-wah Chung, former Former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.
- Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix
- Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.