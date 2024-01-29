Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Still Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024

I think when the first issue of Penthouse Comics with Guillem March's launches it might do rather well, given current traffic trends.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Guillem March's debut in Penthouse Comics expected to excel in sales.
  • Daily LITG features all things comics, merch, TV, movies, and games.
  • Penthouse Comics dominates the top ten most popular stories list.
  • Sign up available to receive the LITG roundup as a convenient email.

I think when the first issue of Penthouse Comics with Guillem March's launches it might do rather well, given current traffic trends. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024

Penthouse Comics still tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Guillem March On Penthouse Comics #2 Out In April
  2. Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 28th of January, 2024
  3. The Boys: Erin Moriarty Blasts Megyn Kelly, Trolls Over Body-Shaming 
  4. The Return Of Krakoan Resurrection For Dead X-Men (Spoilers)
  5. Ghost Machine #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestsellers List
  6. Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Brewster Breaks The Rules for The Fans 
  7. Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
  8. Triple H Botches Response to Vince McMahon Lawsuit
  9. AEW Rampage Fails in Attempt to Sabotage WWE Royal Rumble Weekend
  10. Stranger Things 5: Check Out These New Images From Hawkins High Set 

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, That '90s Show:

Still Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024
Image: Netflix
  1. That '90s Show: Mila Kunis Not Buying Jackie/Kelso/Fez Changes
  2. Superman Gets Another Major Change To His Status Quo (Super Spoilers) 
  3. The Flash Season 9 Teaser Fast-Forwards Arrowverse Series' 8 Seasons
  4. Carol Burnett: NBC Special Will Celebrate Comedy Icon's 90th Birthday
  5. Justified Revival "A Little Understaffed" During Shootout: Olyphant 
  6. South Park: Casa Bonita Announces 500 New Jobs Ahead of Reopening 
  7. Penguin Classics To Publish Fantastic Four, X-Men and Avengers
  8. Sarah Michelle Gellar on One "Buffy" Reminder That She Doesn't Need
  9. Legion of X #10 Preview: Can Juggernaut Overcome His Impotence?
  10. Punchline Looks Very Different In Batman #132 (Spoilers)
  11. Dr Haleh Massey & Ghazal Qadri's OGN, Say Something, Poupeh Babaee!
  12. Supriya Kelkar & Ani Bushry Auction Their Graphic Novel, Off The Cuff
  13. Classic Archie Comics Covers with Betty & Veronica, Up for Auction
  14. Separated At Birth: Alan Moore Miracleman /Toby Whithouse Being Human
  15. Music Video Director Jay Martin Creats A Graphic Novel, Lost Boy
  16. Superman Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 28th January 2023

LITG two years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Is Set Up By Steven Moffat
The Day Of The Doctor, screencap
  1. How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
  2. CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
  3. Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
  4. Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
  5. Danhausen Joining AEW at Beach Break Is a Slap in the Face to WWE
  6. Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
  7. Marvel Declares That Mutants Are Deviants According To Eternals
  8. Marvel's New Black Hulk Has A Name – Titan
  9. Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
  10. Irene Adler Goes To War Against Tony Stark In Marvel's Judgment Day?
  11. Inhumans Leader Responds to Claims Group Are "Second-Rate X-Men"
  12. TKO Studios Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster
  13. Yen Press Announces 8 New Manga and Light Novel Titles for July 2022
  14. Wordle Mafia Comes for Brian Keene
  15. Irene Adler Goes To War Against Tony Stark In Marvel's Judgment Day?
  16. Darth Vader #20 Already Selling For $50 Two Weeks Before On Sale
  17. Marvel Comics Will Be Making A God This Summer
  18. Batman's Mystery Casebook by Sholly Fisch & Christopher Uminga
  19. Tony Stark To Ask Patsy Walker To Marry Him This Summer
  20. DC Comics' Peacemaker Had To Clean Up Donald Trump's Mess
  21. Humanoids Publish New Incal Graphic Novels By All-Star Teams
  22. Marvel's Dating Advice From The Sixties Hasn't Aged Well
  23. Church In McMinn County To Host Readings Of The Graphic Novel, Maus
  24. Michael Davis On John Paul Leon In Batman/Catwoman Special From DC
  25. The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who in Daily LITG 28th January 2022

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
  2. The Rainbow Rare Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1
  3. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
  4. Walker: Jared Padalecki Spoke with Chuck Norris, Got His Approval
  5. AEW Unrivaled Series Four Revealed, Matt Hardy, Sammy, Cody, More
  6. Brian K Vaughan Promised New Issues Of Saga Will Be Worth The Wait
  7. Fallout 76 Receives A Major Update Including Inventory Overhaul
  8. Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO
  9. Funko Announces Full Wave of Godzilla Vs Kong Pops
  10. Crossover #4 Has Censored Comics Character Guest-Star
  11. DC Comics & Yen Press Interns In Today's Comics Jobwatch
  12. Comics Folk React To… Wall Street, Reddit and GameStop
  13. GLAAD Outstanding Comic Nominees For Marvel, DC, Boom, Random House
  14. Image to Overship Spawn #315 B&W Greg Capullo/Todd McFarlane Variant
  15. Shadowman #1 Returns (Honestly) In Valiant April 2021 Solicitations
  16. Little, Brown Signs Up Einhorn's Epic Productions For Graphic Novels
  17. Mac's Book Club Show Gets Graphic Novel, First Cat In Space Ate Pizza
  18. King In Black, BRZRKR and HaHa Top Advance Reorders
  19. Rosemary Valero-O'Connell's The 12th House Is Her Raison D'être
  20. DC Comics Adds Doug Braithwaite To Represent! Digital Series
  21. A Wonder Woman 1984/Netflix Sandman Crossover With Asim Chaudhry?

LITG four years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

  1. How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
  2. "This Is Us" Season 4 "A Hell of a Week: Part Two" Preview: Kevin's Time
  3. "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
  4. The Comic Shop of Oswego, New York, to Close
  5. Jo Martin – Not A Parallel Universe Doctor Who
  6. Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
  7. The Avengers Settle a Profound Moral Quandary… with Punching in Avengers #30 [Preview]
  8. Marc Jackson Brings Back Tom Selleck's Magnum PI to Comic Books
  9. "Saved by the Bell": Peacock Reveals Sequel Series' Class Roster
  10. Lex Luthor's Apology in Justice League #39 [Preview]

LITG five years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

  1. Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
  2. 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate [Opinion]
  3. Fox's 'X-Men' Films Were Never Given a Chance to be Great
  4. Hasbro's Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue of Transformers Leader Optimus Prime is in Stores Now
  5. The Missing Books of DC Comics
  6. Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.
  • Jeph Loeb, former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV
  • David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat
  • Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.
  • Scott McDaniel, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,
  • Michael McDermott, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.
  • Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics Penthouse Comics

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.