Still Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024

I think when the first issue of Penthouse Comics with Guillem March's launches it might do rather well, given current traffic trends.

Article Summary Guillem March's debut in Penthouse Comics expected to excel in sales.

Daily LITG features all things comics, merch, TV, movies, and games.

Penthouse Comics dominates the top ten most popular stories list.

Sign up available to receive the LITG roundup as a convenient email.

I think when the first issue of Penthouse Comics with Guillem March's launches it might do rather well, given current traffic trends. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Penthouse Comics still tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, That '90s Show:

LITG two years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG four years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

LITG five years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.

Jeph Loeb , former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV

, former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat

former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.

author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes. Scott McDaniel , artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,

, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow, Michael McDermott , writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.

, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh. Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means?

And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

