What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip? Daily LITG 20th May 2022
LITG: What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
- DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
- Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
- Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
- The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
- Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
- Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA
- So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Dark Horse Announces New Minecraft OGN, Box Sets
- The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
- All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August
- IDW Announces Transformers: Shattered Glass 2 for August
- A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse
- New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9
- Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
- Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022
- Marvel Comics August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black
- Neal Adams/George Pérez Tribute Panel At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Black Adam #1 & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Will Be Returnable
- Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue
- Graphic Novels Drive Increase Simon & Schuster's Children Sales By 18%
- Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch
- Vault Comics To Publish Tie-In Comic To Revealer Movie, From Shudder
- Talking To Steve & Arno, Organisers Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost
- No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022
LITG one year ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
- The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
- Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
- Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
- Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
- Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
- Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
- The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)
- Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back
- Nightcrawler Has An Onslaught Ahead In The Way Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- St Mark's Comics of New York Returns, With a Brooklyn Store (UPDATE)
- Marvel to Launch New Defenders Mini by Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez
- King Grimlock Brings Swords, Sorcery, & Steve Orlando To Transformers
- Transformers Shattered Glass Universe Returns to Comics in August
- Batman Trying To Stop Future State From Happening In Fear State
- Good Luck #1 Doubles Orders At FOC, To 30,000
- Batman To Break His Marriage Vows To Catwoman In Fear State
- Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August
- Gods In Love – Linda Šejić's Punderworld From Image Comics in August
- Legendary Comics YA – A New Young Adult Graphic Novel Imprint
- The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection – Wolverine #12 and Way Of X #2
- One Day All Superhero Battles Will Be Like Champions #7 (Spoilers)
- Walking Dead Princesses – The Daily LITG, 19th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Funkoween
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more
- Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
- What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
- All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
- Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
- Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
- The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
- Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.