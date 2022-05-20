What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip? Daily LITG 20th May 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
  2. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  3. Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
  4. DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
  5. Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
  6. Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
  7. The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
  8. Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
  9. Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA
  10. So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch

  1. Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  2. Dark Horse Announces New Minecraft OGN, Box Sets
  3. The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
  4. All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August
  5. IDW Announces Transformers: Shattered Glass 2 for August
  6. A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse
  7. New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9
  8. Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series
  9. Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
  10. Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022
  11. Marvel Comics August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  12. John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black
  13. Neal Adams/George Pérez Tribute Panel At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  14. Black Adam #1 & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Will Be Returnable
  15. Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue
  16. Graphic Novels Drive Increase Simon & Schuster's Children Sales By 18%
  17. Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch
  18. Vault Comics To Publish Tie-In Comic To Revealer Movie, From Shudder
  19. Talking To Steve & Arno, Organisers Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  20. Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost
  21. No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022

LITG one year ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto

Planet-Sized Improbable Previews – a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.

  1. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  2. DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
  4. The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
  5. Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
  6. Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
  7. Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
  9. Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
  10. The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)

LITG one year ago – Funkoween

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more

  1. Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
  2. What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
  4. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  5. World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
  6. Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
  7. All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
  8. Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
  9. Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
  10. The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
  • Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
  • Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
