Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Beast World, newlitg

A Black Justice League In The Daily LITG 7th of December, 2023

It does look as if DC Comics is putting a Black Justice League together in Beast World. At Bleeding Cool, you can always read about stuff.

Article Summary DC Comics teases a new Black Justice League in Beast World.

Daily LITG covers top comic stories, including Amanda Waller showdown.

Get your comic news fix with Daily LITG's email subscription option.

Rewind through LITG's rich history with highlights from past years.

It does look as if DC Comics is putting a Black Justice League together in Beast World. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- A Black Justice League

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

LITG two years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer

LITG three years ago, Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO

It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.

LITG four years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.

LITG five years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe

And it has only just got round to publishing the book.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway

Comic book artist Barry Kitson , of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.

, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire. Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels

of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt

Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Justice League Justice League Justice League Justice League Justice League

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!