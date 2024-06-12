Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Batman And Robin's Big Bad in the Daily LITG, 12th of June, 2024

Batman And Robin's Big Bad topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Batman And Robin's Big Bad dominates Bleeding Cool traffic.
  • Daily LITG covers yesterday's comics news and updates.
  • Included are links to comics, TV updates, and spoilers.
  • Recaps of LITG from past years highlight industry events.

Batman And Robin's Big Bad topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Batman And Robin
Batman And Robin

Batman And Robin Big Bad in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. The Big Return Of Someone Bad In Batman And Robin (Spoilers)
  2. Countdown: Eric Dane Joins Jensen Ackles, Prime Video Series Cast
  3. Comicstorian Ben Potter, Comics YouTuber And Writer, Dies Aged 40
  4. Blue Beetle Gets A New Logo… In The Plural (Spoilers)
  5. Mike Choi Told About X-Men '97's Bastion in a Panel Q&A (Spoilers)
  6. David Bowie In Outsiders #8 From DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  7. Blood Hunt #3 Preview: Twilight Showdown at Sanctum Sanctorum 
  8. Marvel Doesn't Want Punisher Skull? DC Will Take It For Task Force VII
  9. Deadpool & Wolverine: 6 New Posters Have Been Released
  10. Will Larry Hama's GI Joe Become The Top Comics Kickstarter Ever?

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, #ComicsBrokeMe

#ComicsBrokeMe: Dan Clowes on Wally Wood
#ComicsBrokeMe: Dan Clowes on Wally Wood
  1. Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
  2. Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38
  3. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is As Good/Bad As You Think {Review}
  4. Marvel Settles Creator Copyright Lawsuits – But Not Steve Ditko
  5. Larry Hama Is Still Writing GI Joe: A Real American Hero Comics
  6. The Energon Universe: GI Joe Comics From Image Comics In December
  7. The Energon Universe: Transformers #1 From Image Comics In October
  8. What If… Marvel Make Ms Marvel Even More Like The MCU Version?
  9. SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
  10. Shadow Articuno Raids Begin Today In Pokemon GO: Hidden Gems
  11. Still Transformers & GI Joe in the Daily LITG 11th of June 2023
  12. Garth Marenghi Reveals What Happened To The Cast Of Darkplace
  13. Richard Dormer Was Better Sam Vimes in Blue Lights Than The Watch

LITG two years ago, Mark Millar Poacher

DC Comics collapse predicted by Rob Liefeld a year ago
Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com

As Rob Liefeld said four years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"

  1. Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
  2. Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"
  3. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
  4. First Look At Joe Quesada's Next Project For Marvel
  5. 'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap
  6. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
  7. LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
  8. The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
  9. Kevin Conroy On How Life As A Gay Man Helped Create His Batman
  10. What Future For Catwoman And Valmont At DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  11. Wertham and the Witch from Witchita, Crimes by Women #10, at Auction
  12. The Utterly Bizarre Saga of Volton in Cyclone Comics #1, at Auction
  13. The Eternal Druig, Here To Kill All Mutants In AXE: Judgment Day
  14. Story that Angered Indianapolis Mayor in Famous Crimes #1, at Auction
  15. Millar, Milligan, Shand & Sharp Thank FOC It's Saturday 11th June 2022
  16. White Male Doctor Whos in The Daily LITG, 11th June 2022
  17. Notorious Serial Killer Hell's Belle in Crimes by Women, at Auction

LITG three years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave

Transformers Shattered Glass Bumblebee Debuts From threezero
Credit: threezero/Hasbro

  1. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  2. Hasbro Announces Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Coming Soon
  3. Rick and Morty Want You to Go Rick Yourself for Season 5; Space Debut
  4. Gotham Gossip: Dick Grayson Keeping It In The Family? (Spoilers)
  5. Jackson Hyde To Be The New Aquaman, And More From 5G
  6. McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights Batman Cover Edition Figure
  7. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Features Eeveelutions, Rayquaza, & More
  8. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final
  9. Red Hood and Superboy Join Titans United From DC Comics in September
  10. WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
  11. A Comic About the Real Life Origin of the Inspiration for Bruce Wayne
  12. IDW's Exec Chairman William Rapfogel Served Time For Money Laundering
  13. Jack Kirby Original Artwork From Avengers #1, With Loki, At Auction
  14. Frank Frazetta's White Indian – Six Original Artwork Pages at Auction
  15. Fight Girls #1 Vs X-Men #1 – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th June 2021
  16. Ten Page Preview of Jupiter's Legacy Requiem #1, Beginning Of The End
  17. Frazetta Makes his Mark on Ghost Rider on Tim Holt #17, Up for Auction
  18. W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 Gets Rare Second Printing From Marvel Comics
  19. DC Comics Halloween Special – Are You Afraid Of Darkseid?
  20. Josh Williamson & Howard Porter's Deathstroke Inc. From DC Comics
  21. Bill Willingham & Mark Buckingham Return To Fables #151 In May 2022
  22. Tee Franklin and Max Sarin Create Harley Quinn Animated Comic Sequel
  23. Shattered Glass Soundwave in the Daily LITG, 11th June 2021

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…

  1. When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
  2. Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom
  3. Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
  4. Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
  5. Dan DiDio Talks 5G
  6. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
  7. Brian Bendis Leaving Superman Is "Sooooo Far Away"
  8. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
  9. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Goes Method All Over Andrew J. West
  10. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free

LITG five years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Kyle Higgins, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.
  • Brian Cochran, comic book editor.
  • David Stone, 2000AD writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.