Posted in: Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, newlitg

Batman And Robin's Big Bad in the Daily LITG, 12th of June, 2024

Batman And Robin's Big Bad topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Batman And Robin's Big Bad dominates Bleeding Cool traffic.

Daily LITG covers yesterday's comics news and updates.

Included are links to comics, TV updates, and spoilers.

Recaps of LITG from past years highlight industry events.

Batman And Robin's Big Bad topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Batman And Robin Big Bad in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, #ComicsBrokeMe

LITG two years ago, Mark Millar Poacher

As Rob Liefeld said four years ago "DC Comics gonna drive off a cliff here real soon…..gotta get my popcorn. I ain't never seen a company in as much disarray as DC Comics. Thank God they have Batman to act as their Tylenol, Asprin, laughing gas… "more Batman will fix it!"😂"

LITG three years ago – Shattered Glass Soundwave

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn's Killing Joke

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. Which meant digging through last week's Birds Of Prey for Harley Quinn's Killing Joke. But also talking DC Comics…

LITG five years ago, when Rob Liefeld predicted the collapse of DC Comics

And we were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics. Is this what he meant?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kyle Higgins , writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL.

, writer on Batman, Nightwing and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, co-creator of Radiant Black, Hadrian's Wall and COWL. Brian Cochran , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. David Stone, 2000AD writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin Batman And Robin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!