The Blonde Captain Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 1st November 2023

Captain Krakoa's identity has been hidden. But Bleeding Cool has the answer. Or, at least, "an" answer. And it's all on Lying In the Gutters.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Captain Krakoa

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

LITG two years ago, AEW Rampage

LITG three years ago, The Last Ronin and Pokémon

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine

And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

LITG five years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn

While Mimic was facing the axe.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on Smax, Top 10, Zander Cannon.

Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.

Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.

Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia

manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito

