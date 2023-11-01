Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

The Blonde Captain Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 1st November 2023

Captain Krakoa's identity has been hidden. But Bleeding Cool has the answer. Or, at least, "an" answer. And it's all on Lying In the Gutters.

Captain Krakoa's identity has been hidden. But Bleeding Cool has the answer. Or, at least, "an" answer. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
  1. The Identity Of Captain Krakoa (Big Massive XSpoilers)
  2. How About This Bleeding Cool Batman Zur-En-Arrh Theory? (Spoilers)
  3. Power Girl, Supergirl And Anne Hathaway Cupcakes (Spoilers)
  4. The X-Files: Fox Mulder & Dana Scully Return in 2024 for "Perihelion"
  5. Pokemon GO Sets November 2023 Spotlight Hours 
  6. Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
  7. Captain Krakoa Revealed in The Daily LITG, 31st October 2023
  8. Seven Comics Stores Close, Ten Comic Stores Open, One Re-Opens
  9. Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Viewers Shouldn't Get TOO Excited
  10. Supergirl Special Preview: Power Girl's Back, Kara's Got the Sack?

LITG one year ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022
Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel in the Daily LITG 1st November 2022
  1. Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
  2. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Why We're Lacking in Morpheus Merch
  3. How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
  4. How To Catch Zorua In Pokemon GO For Real This Time
  5. Pokemon GO Announces Guzzlord Raids For November 2022
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man & Dark Web February 2022 Solicitations
  7. Arrowverse: Javicia Leslie Goes from DCU to MCU for "Stormy" Halloween
  8. DC Comics Embossed Foil 90s Variants Covers Have A Price Problem
  9. Star Wars Darth Malak Takes Charge with New The Black Series Figure
  10. Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
  11. New York Elects Batman To The Board Of Election Commissioners
  12. Creature Commandos Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  13. Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Announce More Bone Orchard Mythos
  14. Star Wars #12 Gets A 9.8 From CGC, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  15. Gender Queer, Focus of $600,000 Political TV Ad Campaign in Maine
  16. Jim Zub & Roberto De La Torre Return To Conan For Titan Comics
  17. Trick-or-Treat: What 5 Marvel Heroes are Handing Out for Halloween
  18. Forbidden Planet Undercuts Amazon For Miracleman Omnibus
  19. PrintWatch: Miracleman, Crypt Of Shadows, Moon Knight & Power Rangers
  20. Hexagon Comics Bring Back The Strangers In November
  21. Disney's Gargoyles Sell 100,000 in the Daily LITG 31st October 2022
  22. Kim Kardashian, Olivia Pierson & Natalie Halcro Cosplay As X-Men

LITG two years ago, AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage: With Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
AEW Rampage
  1. AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
  2. Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
  3. Nintendo Releases Physical Edition Of Metroid Dread: Special Edition
  4. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  5. Eternals Confirms Batman As Well As Superman Is Now Part Of The MCU
  6. The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star Appearance
  7. Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight
  8. Comic Store Stories About A Bisexual Superman
  9. Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
  10. Malek/Columbo, Washington/A-Team & More: Our New "Old Show" Takes
  11. Vampires, Zombies in Max Brooks' Extinction Parade 2 CGC 10 at Auction
  12. S.W.O.R.D. #9 Review: Canada Goes Racist
  13. The Super-Science and Superheroics of Wonderworld Comics, at Auction
  14. God Is Dead: Book Of Acts Alpha CGC 10.0 Alan Moore 14/150 At Auction
  15. Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1 Review: Great And Horrifying
  16. Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's The Bone Orchard: Mythos In 2022
  17. The Iconically Weird Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
  18. Time Before Time #6 Review: Satisfies
  19. Dr Maya Chamara – DC Comics' Doctor Multiverse From A Parallel Canada
  20. The Conan-Inspired Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
  21. Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino Tease Something Scary For Hallowe'en
  22. Star Wars: Darth Vader #17 Review: Everything You Need
  23. "Batman/Fortnite Needs To Be Monthly" – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  24. Kayden Phoenix Debuts First Latina Superhero Team, A La Brava at SDCC
  25. A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en In The Daily LITG 31st October 2021

LITG three years ago, The Last Ronin and Pokémon

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's TMNT Return Delayed With New Art Team

  1. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
  4. Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO
  5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
  6. Costume Gengar Raid Spotlight: 2 Ways to Get the Shiny in Pokémon GO
  7. Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
  8. Superman: The Man of Tomorrow #18 Review: A Real Accomplishment
  9. Funko Officially Announces Batman Animated Black Light Pops
  10. Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4 Thoughts; Talks David Tennant
  11. Jeff Lemire and Jock's Snow Angels, From ComiXology Originals in 2021
  12. 8 Retailer Exclusive Marvel Variants For December, 12 For January
  13. Murder Trial Begins For Tony Gushee, Arizona Comic Store Owner
  14. Great Britain – And Its Comic Shops – To Enter Lockdown Again
  15. Invisible Kingdom Final Volume To Be A Graphic Novel
  16. Steve Bell, Under Fire, for Latest Guardian Cartoon

LITG four years ago, Jude Terror was doing that thing with Wolverine

And Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

  1. Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
  2. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  3. The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  4. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  5. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  6. Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
  7. "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
  8. "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
  9. A New Swear Word For DC Comics – and Harry Potter – in Today's Sandman Presents: Hellblazer
  10. DC Comics Announces Contents For Batwoman/Supergirl: World's Finest Giant #1
  11. Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
  12. John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
  13. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  14. Tom King's Last Word About Batman in Batman Annual #4, Today, Requires Many New Writers (Spoilers)
  15. Deals and Delays For DC Comics – Harleen, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity and Basketful Of Heads
  16. Is John Constantine Talking to Dan DiDio About the DC Timeline in Sandman Universe: Hellblazer Special? (Spoilers)
  17. Today, Tom Taylor Brings Two Of His Previous Series into DCeased #6 Finale (Spoilers)
  18. Valiant Launches Doctor Tomorrow in 2020 – Also Harbinger, Ninjak, Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Savage and X-O Manowar #Valiant2020
  19. "Rick and Morty": AEW's Best Friends, Orange Cassidy Hype Men [Video]
  20. "Star Wars": Benioff and Weiss Reportedly Wanted to Explore the Origins of the Jedi
  21. ComicbookDB.com Closing December – But Will Return, New and Improved
  22. "Crisis" Management: Candice Patton Has Us Wanting Lois/Iris CW Spinoff
  23. Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
  24. The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
  25. Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit

LITG five years ago, Heroes In Crisis was redefining Harley Quinn

While Mimic was facing the axe.

  1. Harley Quinn as Good as Batman? That's What Superman Thinks in Heroes In Crisis #2…
  2. Before You Kill Off An Original X-Man, Always Make Literary References (Extermination #4 Spoilers) 
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 'The Nightman Cometh': A Looketh Back
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More 

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Creator of Kaijumax, Heck and The Replacement God, artist/writer on SmaxTop 10Zander Cannon.
  • Writer of Cat & Mouse and editor on Malibu's Ultraverse, Roland Mann.
  • Writer, editor and publisher of TPub Comics, Neil Gibson.
  • Sean Clark, manager of Hourglass Comics & Games in British Columbia
  • Co-creator of Black Cherry Bombshells and Moon Girl, Johnny Zito

