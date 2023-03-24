Bye Bye Captain Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of March 2023 An LITG runaround Bleeding Cool yesterday, and it's still all about mouring Captain Marvel... as well as what Armando Iannucci is up to.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane & Female Figures

LITG two years ago, Grant Morrison Returns To DC Comics

LITG three years ago – Diamond closed for coronavirus

And so did DC Comics' printers.

LITG four years ago – Joyce Chin was hospitalised

And Mark Brooks was under the spotlight. What happened to the lobsters?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Glenn Fabry of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd.

of Neverwhere, American Gods, Preacher, Judge Dredd. Steve Pugh of Animal Man, Howard The Duck.

of Animal Man, Howard The Duck. Pasqual Ferry, artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange

artist of Thor, Heroes for Hire, Action Comics and Adam Strange Sarah Chrisp , owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield.

, owner of The Comic Book Shop in Macclesfield. Mike Scigliano of the Steamworld Chronicles.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.