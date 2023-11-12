Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thought bubble

Last Day In Thought Bubble For The Daily LITG, 12th November 2023

I awake again in Harrogate. Thought Bubble begins in ten minutes. And I have bought so many comic books. And it's the final day today.

Article Summary Wrapping up Thought Bubble, Harrogate's final day is packed with comic finds.

Discover top stories from Bleeding Cool on comics, TV, and collectibles.

Spotlight on Ram V, Charlie Adlard, and fresh comic content at the event.

Reflect on last year's insights, including Kevin Conroy's legacy and DC shifts.

I awake again in Harrogate. Thought Bubble begins in ten minutes. And I have bought so many comic books. And it's the final day today. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Nightmare Before Christmas

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Live, From Thought Bubble

LITG two years ago, Superman or Captain Britain

LITG three years ago, DC Bloodbath

LITG four years ago, Kevin Feige was being disingenuous…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG five years ago, Cosplay mattered

And Jeff Lemire was leaving WFH behind.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Carl Potts, comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion

comics artist, writer, teacher, and editor, best known for creating the series Alien Legion Kelley Jarvis, creator of Samurai Squirrel.

creator of Samurai Squirrel. Jon Gorga – Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics

– Owner-Operator of Carmine Street Comics Comic book associate professor Katie Monnin of the University of North Florida.

of the University of North Florida. Nick Defina , founder of Septagon Studios.

, founder of Septagon Studios. Cartoonist Eric Orchard.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!