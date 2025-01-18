Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits

DC Comics April 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 18th of January 2025

DC Comics April 2025 solicits so far made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

DC Comics April 2025 solicits so far made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

DC Comics April 2025 solicits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG, one year ago, Mark Brooks' Rogue

LITG two years ago, REmembering Jason Pearson

LITG three years ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Community Day

LITG five years ago, DC and Marvel were planning for an April that wouldn't happen

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG six years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ryan Benjamin , artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS

, artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS Bex Ollerton , comic book creator of Lavender Clouds and Sensory: Life on the Spectrum

, comic book creator of Lavender Clouds and Sensory: Life on the Spectrum Daniel José Older , writer of Star Wars comic books

, writer of Star Wars comic books Ryvre Hardrick of G-Mart Comics, Chicago

of G-Mart Comics, Chicago Charles Yoakum , inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior

, inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior Leonard Sultana, comics journalist

