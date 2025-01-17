Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan slott, newlitg

Dan Slott on Superman in The Daily LITG, 17th of January 2025

Dan Slott on Superman made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Dan Slott on Superman made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Dan Slott On Superman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG, one year ago, Mark Brooks' Rogue

LITG two years ago, Supernatural Meets Smallville

LITG three years ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

LITG four years ago, Deleted Pokémon GO Promises

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

LITG five years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG six years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Brevoort, Marvel Senior Vice President of Publishing, Executive Editor

Marvel Senior Vice President of Publishing, Executive Editor Ann Nocenti , writer on Marvel Comics Presents, Seeds, co-creator of Typhoid Mary, Blackheart, Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral.

, writer on Marvel Comics Presents, Seeds, co-creator of Typhoid Mary, Blackheart, Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral. Dale Lazarov, a graphic novelist

a graphic novelist Tony Bedard , co-creator of Negation and Retro Rocket, writer on Exiles, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern.

, co-creator of Negation and Retro Rocket, writer on Exiles, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern. D.J. Coffman, creator of Hero By Night

creator of Hero By Night Renaldo Matadeen, comics journalist

comics journalist Preston Lindsay, comics colourist

comics colourist Rachelle Atkinson, comics colourist

comics colourist Joan Mosher, Manager/Owner at Morning Star Comics and Games

Manager/Owner at Morning Star Comics and Games Francis Portela, comic inker on Legion, Black Panther, Batman, Trinity Of Sin.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

