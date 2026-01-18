Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, The Beast

How To Solve A Problem Like The Beast – Daily LITG, 18th January, 2026

How do you solve a problem like The Beast? Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, for the 18th of January, 2026

Article Summary Explore the ongoing debate over Hank McCoy, The Beast, and his possible redemption at Marvel

Top trending comic book news, from Marvel's new policies to DC's April solicits and more

Flashbacks to top comic stories from previous years, including X-Men and iconic creators

Comic industry birthdays and a chance to subscribe for daily pop culture and comics updates

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, DC Comics April 2025 solicits

LITG, two years ago, Mark Brooks' Rogue

LITG three years ago, Remembering Jason Pearson

LITG four years ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO Community Day

LITG six years ago, DC and Marvel were planning for an April that wouldn't happen

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG seven years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ryan Benjamin , artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS

, artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS Bex Ollerton , comic book creator of Lavender Clouds and Sensory: Life on the Spectrum

, comic book creator of Lavender Clouds and Sensory: Life on the Spectrum Daniel José Older , writer of Star Wars comic books

, writer of Star Wars comic books Ryvre Hardrick of Goblin Market Manga, Games & Curiosities

of Goblin Market Manga, Games & Curiosities Charles Yoakum , inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior

, inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior Leonard Sultana, comics journalist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!