How To Solve A Problem Like The Beast – Daily LITG, 18th January, 2026

How do you solve a problem like The Beast? Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, for the 18th of January, 2026

Unleash the Beast with Hasbro's New Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends 
Credit: Hasbro

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Tom Brevoort Was Against The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast
  2. Marvel Comics Lays Down The Law With Blind Bags, Damages And Returns
  3. Tom King Brings Back Batman's Alfred Pennyworth… But Only Briefly
  4. Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Venom April 2026 Solicits Death Spiral
  5. David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk
  6. Captain America & Wolverine: Marvel Armageddon Lead-Ups For April 2026
  7. Ghost Machine Rips Off Both Marvel And DC For Their Official Guidebook 
  8. Fantastic Four #7 Preview: Sue Storm's Intergalactic Wanted Poster
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in January 2026
  10. The Redemption Of Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 16th January, 2026

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, DC Comics April 2025 solicits

DC Comics April 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 18th of January 2025
DC Comics April 2025 Solicits
  1. All Of DC Comics April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations So Far
  2. Final Destination: Bloodlines Teases Being One Step Closer To The End
  3. Now London Comic Con Spring Has Been Cancelled Over LA Wildfires
  4. What Does Diamond Comic Distributors Owe Marvel?
  5. Invincible Passes Along Some More Season 3 Image Gallery Goodness
  6. After Forty Years, Atha Prime Comes To Star Wars: Jedi Knights
  7. Antarctic Press' Ben Dunn On The Diamond Bankruptcy Announcement
  8. Will Diamond's Bankruptcy Process Go After Comic Shops' Debts?
  9. Godzilla x Kong Event Arrives in Fortnite This Week
  10. Invincible Season 3 Preview: Check Out a New Look at Powerplex
  11. DC Comics Wants Shops To Order More Aquaman Than Gotham City Sirens
  12. Create A Webtoon For Capcom's Monster Hunter Wild And You Can Win Big
  13. Grace Desmarais' Song For Medusa Gets a Graphic Novel Deal
  14. The Great Garloo #0 Launches From Oni by Leon Reiser & A.J. Jothikumar
  15. Dan Slott on Superman in The Daily LITG, 17th of January 2025

LITG, two years ago, Mark Brooks' Rogue

Auto Draft
Mark Brooks' Rogue
  1. This Is How Mark Brooks Warms Up With The X-Men's Rogue
  2. Greg Capullo Draws OG Nick Fury For New Marvel Project
  3. X-Men & Avengers Crossover In Marvel Comics' April 2024 Solicits
  4. Make Room for Hasbro's New Ghostbusters Squash & Squeeze Slimer
  5. Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham Promise Us Miracleman: The Dark Age
  6. War Is Coming To X-Men, Orchis, Arakko, Krakoa And Earth (XSpoilers)
  7. Rob Liefeld To Launch Something New Called Last Blood
  8. Gatherers' Tavern Celebrates Drizzt Do'Urden with New D&D Statue
  9. John Stewart Takes Green Lantern Powers To A New Level (Spoilers)
  10. Spider-Man Trying To Recuit Mary Jane Into The Gang War? (Spoilers)
  11. PrintWatch: James Bond, Rebel Moon & Beneath The Trees Get New Prints
  12. Will Young Miracleman Take The Red Or Blue Pill? (Spoilers)
  13. Jon Kent, Doctor Aphra & Heartstopper in GLAAD Comic Book Nominations
  14. Star-Spider Debuts in Edge of Spider-Verse #3, in April 2024
  15. Raul Richards From Earth 234952 Impacts Fantastic Four #16 (Spoilers)
  16. Mark Brooks' Rogue in the Daily LITG, 17th January 2024

LITG three years ago, Remembering Jason Pearson

Remembering Jason Pearson in The Daily LITG, 18th January 2023
Remembering Jason Pearson in The Daily LITG, 18th January 2023
  1. Jason Pearson, Creator Of Body Bags, Died In December Aged 52
  2. Nightwing's New Superhero Team For 2023 (Spoilers)
  3. Three-Body Problem Episode 1 Proves Slick But Conventional: Review 
  4. Declaration of Love to Stephanie Brown from Cassandra Cain (Spoilers)
  5. The Rookie: Kelly Clarkson Goes BTS; S05E12 "Death Notice" Preview 
  6. Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Being "The Home of The Whoniverse" Very Promising
  7. The Three-Body Problem Ep. 2 Review: Things Start Getting Weird
  8. New Characters Childminder & Miss Murder (Flash & Stargirl Spoilers)
  9. Warrior Nun Fans Have Message for Netflix: Correct Your Mistake
  10. Three-Body Problem: Chinese TV Series Set to Premiere on January 15th
  11. Marvel Publishes Weekly Spider-Man 2099 Comic In May 2023
  12. James Gunn Is Reading All-Star Superman & The Internet Is All-Excited
  13. Mike Medney, CEO Of Heavy Metal Magazine, Quits
  14. Artists Class Action Lawsuit Against Midjourney & Stable Diffusion AI
  15. Dreamers & Make-Believers, A New Inclusive Comic Shop In Baltimore
  16. $40,000 Of Comics & Cards Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
  17. Aegis Comics of Alaska Starts a GoFundMe to Survive
  18. Two More Comic Stores Close, Three More Comic Stores Open

LITG four years ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
The Book Of Boba Fett screencap
  1. Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
  2. The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
  3. Jared Padalecki Says Walker Can Thank Supernatural For Mitch Pileggi
  4. Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More
  5. Inferno Was Hickman's Last X-Men And He'll Miss New Mutants The Most
  6. Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction
  7. Eternals: Thoughts About Marvel's Flawed But Interesting Experiment
  8. More Upcoming Spider-Man & X-Men Memory Wipes (Spoilers)
  9. 1883 S01E05 Preview: Crossing Fallout; McGraw, Hill Discuss Old West
  10. Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats
  11. Meet The Gamorra Corps (Briefly) In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7
  12. Nubia Gets A New Weapon Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  13. Bill Sienkiewicz To Republish Stray Toasters In Deluxe Format
  14. Reckoning War Teasers for Marvel Comics This Week? (Spoilers)
  15. First Look At Brian Azzarello & Maria Llovet's Faithless III
  16. TMNT: The Last Ronin And Saga Top Advance Reorders One More Time
  17. Explaining All Those Comic Book Creator Credits On Eternals
  18. Putting Zips On Boba Fett In The Daily LITG, 17th January 2022

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO Community Day

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

  1. Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
  2. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
  3. Batwoman Season 2 Preview: Ryan Wilder Offers Her PO a Reality Check
  4. The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
  5. The Rookie Season 3 Preview: Nolan Deals with an Unexpected Visitor
  6. Titans: Curran Walters BDay Wishes Include Red Hood Final Fitting Look
  7. Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
  8. CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
  9. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Slows The Whole Franchise Down
  10. Pokémon GO Machop Community Day 2021 Review
  11. Some Thoughts On The Seeds from Dark Horse Comics
  12. The Hard Boiled Inspirations of Batman Villain Black Mask
  13. Marvel Omnibuses – Kull The Destroyer & Aliens: Original Years Vol 2
  14. What Price Anthologies for DC Comics – And The Creators?
  15. Andi Watson Sells Punycorn Graphic Novel to Clarion
  16. Future State Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Dark Detective #1
  17. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #2 & Cereal
  18. Bleeding Cool's Comic Book and Graphic Novel JobWatch
  19. Scholastic To Publish Shauna J. Grant's Mimi & Penelope Graphic Novel
  20. I, Lusiphur and the Dark Magic Beginnings of Drew Hayes' Poison Elves

LITG six years ago, DC and Marvel were planning for an April that wouldn't happen

And X Of Swords was on the way.

  1. DC Comics April 2020 Solicitations Frankensteined
  2. Marvel Comics Solicitations April 2020– 19 Solicits From X-Factor to New Warriors, Frankensteined
  3. Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
  4. Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April
  5. Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
  6. Will Batman: Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok Be Solicited Today? (Answer: NO)
  7. "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home": Shawn & Gus Are On the Case [IMAGE]
  8. Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
  9. Joker, Joker, and More Joker in DC Comics Full April 2020 Solicitations (Did We Mention Joker?)
  10. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Speaks Out Against QAnon Appropriation Of Punisher Logo

LITG seven years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

  1. Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
  2. Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
  3. Kate Mulgrew Shares Her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
  4. 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
  5. LATE: Doomsday Clock #9

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ryan Benjamin, artist on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter and WildCATS
  • Bex Ollerton, comic book creator of Lavender Clouds and Sensory: Life on the Spectrum
  • Daniel José Older, writer of Star Wars comic books
  • Ryvre Hardrick of Goblin Market Manga, Games & Curiosities
  • Charles Yoakum, inker on Turok, Grackle, Trinity Angels, Eternal Warrior
  • Leonard Sultana, comics journalist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

