The Redemption Of Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 16th January, 2026
The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
- Hank McCoy's controversial redemption dominates comic book discussion and headlines
- See the top trending comic book news, including X-Men, Spider-Man, G.I. Joe, and more
- LITG revisits the last seven years of comics history, scandals, and memorable events
- Celebrate comic industry birthdays, milestones, and the ongoing influence of Hank McCoy
The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Tom Brevoort Was Against The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast
- Tom King, Mary Jane Watson, Lois Lane & Jim Lee in Superman/Spider-Man
- Tom King Was To Finish Frank Miller And Jim Lee's All Star Batman
- The Next Big X-Men Event Begins On Free Comic Book Day
- Tom King Confirms The Matriarch is The Daughter Of The Sovereign
- Two New Joes, Downrange and R.C. First Appearances in G.I. Joe #325
- John Layman and Rob Guillory's Chew Returns in Comics! The Magazine
- Tomb Raider Series Offers First Look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft
- 15 Marvel X-Men Solicits For April 2026, With Cyclops, Rogue & Storm
- Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Our S27E10: "Fidelis ad Mortem" Preview
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Action Returns With Garth Ennis And Rob Williams In April 2026
- Oni Press Names Sam Kusek as Director of Business Development
- Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th January, 2026
LITG one year ago, Eric Kripke on LA Fires
- Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke Posts Heartbreaking LA Fires Update
- Image Comics No Longer Available To Diamond, Dstlry Remains Optimistic
- Bosch, Lincoln Lawyer Creator Michael Connelly Addresses LA Wildfires
- Scott Snyder Goes Back and Changes A Bit Of Absolute Batman #4
- The Top Thirty Companies That Diamond Owes Money To
- How Much Does Diamond Owe? Comic Book Folk React To Bankruptcy News
- Astonishing Avengers Spins Out Of Today's Avengers Assemble Finale
- Diamond Comic Distributors Declares Bankruptcy
- Two and a Half Men: Cryer, Sheen "Don't Have a Relationship Anymore"
- Blackjack O'Hare Finds A New Partner In Immortal Thor #19 (Spoilers)
- Frank Miller Pays Tribute To The Firemen Of Los Angeles
- How Marvel's Phil Coulson Was Marked For Death As A Boy
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Fifth Printing
- Eric Kripke on LA Fires in The Daily LITG, 15th of January 2025
LITG, two years ago, Ghostbusters' Slimer
- Make Room for Hasbro's New Ghostbusters Squash & Squeeze Slimer
- Cobra Commander #1 Spoiler Cover Hits eBay (Spoilers Obviously)
- Jason Aaron To Write The New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1
- 86 Shots Of Cosplay From MegaCon Live London 2024
- Looking At DC Comics' New Corner Boxes For 2024
- Two Different Lois Lanes, Two Different Supermen (Spoilers)
- Gail Simone Literally Makes Surprise Cameo In Beast World (Spoilers)
- A Warm Welcome To The Massive-Verse For Ten Bucks In July
- Jay Garrick, The Flash, Gets A Brand New, Darker, Origin (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Has Sold Copies For $45 Already
- Did Alan Scott Take The Place Of The Golden Age Superman?
- Tom King Reveals The Future Of DC Comics In Wonder Woman (Spoilers)
- Miami Dolphins, Chiefs & Peacocks in the Daily LITG, 15th January 2024
LITG three years ago, Timothy Olyphant's Raylan
- Justified: City Primeval Shares New Look at Timothy Olyphant's Raylan
- Three-Body Problem: Chinese TV Series Set to Premiere on January 15th
- Supernatural Meets Smallville in Michael Rosenbaum's Must-See IG Post
- Tangent Green Lantern & Horror Comics: The 5G Files Chapter Eighteen
- Ram V's Swamp Thing Was 5G Version: The 5G Files Chapter Seventeen
- New Powers For Power Girl? (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
- Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 Preview: Batman Needs a New Hat
- Luthor's Bodyguard Mercy Graves Gets Powers (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
- Dan DiDio's Big Red 5G Reset Button: The 5G Files Chapter Sixteen
- Edgar Wright Directs McDonald's TV Ad That Doesn't Show McDonald's
- Lou Fine's Classic Red Bee Cover on Hit Comics #5, Up for Auction
- Canadian Comic Store Closure Blamed On Cannabis Legalisation
- The Debut of Streak the Wonder Dog in Green Lantern #30, at Auction
- Suzume: Yen Press to Publish Novel of Latest Mokoto Shinkai Movie
- The Summer Hikaru Died: Sought-after Horror Manga Out in July
- The Stealth Marvel Boy Cover on Bell's Astonishing #29, Up for Auction
- Long Before Zack Snyder, When Superman First Wore The Black Suit
- Where Aliens Vs Predator First Began, In 1989's Dark Horse Presents
- The 5G Files All Over The Daily LITG, 15th January 2023
LITG four years ago, Witcher Peace On Twitter
- The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
- Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"
- Saturday Morning X-Men '92 Does House Of X And Krakoa
- Can Shock Drive Genesect Be Shiny In Pokémon GO?
- Now Everyone Get Seinfeld Cover Of Batman/Superman World's Finest #1
- Doctor Who: So Wait, Danny Dyer is the Next Doctor AND James Bond?!
- Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
- Yes, Marvel Comics Knows Disney Has Settled The Predator Lawsuit
- Rumors Over More Fantastic Four Adjacent Characters in Black Panther 2
- Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats
- Pantha #1 Sells Out, But #2 Orders Are Too Low – Goes Back To FOC
- Usagi Yojimbo Makes His Debut, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- PrintWatch: Avengers Forever, Shang-Chi & Death Of Doctor Strange
- Whiz Comics #58 From The Promise Collection Taking Bids At Heritage
- Jim Lee X-Men #1 Original Cover Art Was Bought To Match The Rest Of It
- Marvel Shows Restraint With Only 14 Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variants
- Gabriel Hardman Joins Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary OGN
- Tales From The Crypt #23 CGC 9.4 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Did Harley Quinn #4 Feature First Appearance Of Poison Ivy's… Bush?
- Now Everyone Get Seinfeld Cover Of Batman/Superman World's Finest #1
- The Witcher And Twitter In The Daily LITG, 15th January 2022
LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
- CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Alison Brown of the London Cartoon Museum Has Died, Aged 39
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
- Transformers Thundercracker Takes to the Sky With New Hasbro Figure
- Is The Machop Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
- Patrick Gleason Sells Out Own Exclusive Venom Webhead Cover
- Dr Manhattan Returns To DC Comics In Rorschach #7
- Teen Lantern and Jo Mullein Join John Stewart in Green Lantern #1
- Jamie McKelvie and Kieron Gillen on Batman In April
- Remnant Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman in RWBY/Justice League
- TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
- DC Comics April 2021 Solicitations In Full – Now With Added Batman
- Milk, Cheese & Witchblood – Thank FOC It's Friday, 15th January
- Former DC Comics Execs & James Killen Launch Endpaper Entertainment
- Dark Horse Comics To Run Harassment/Discrimination Prevention Training
- Batman: The Dark Knight #1 With Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert in April
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes For Black Widow #5, Marauders #18 and SWORD #3
- Patrick Gleason Will Now Always Be Drawing Webhead Cover Variants
- Next Batman And Robin – Tim Fox, Damian Wayne Get Own DC Comics
LITG six years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news
And X Of Swords was on the way.
- "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
- Marvel Editors Confirm "Big X-Men Crossover," More X-Books, and New Class of X-Kids for 2020
- 'Everything Happened' – Including the Proposal to Barbara Gordon – as Nightwing #68 Gets Closer to Dick Grayson
- Damian Wayne – Baby Hitler? Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 Spoilers
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki's "Walker", "Superman & Lois" to Series
- More A4: Empyre with a Y Covers Reveal X-Men Tie-in, Wolverine and Spidey in Fantastic Four
- Ralph Macchio Feels the Black Widow's Sting in April
- Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
- "Wynonna Earp" Season 4: SYFY Series' Return to Purgatory Now Official
- Marvel Launches New iWolverine Comic Series For Iron Man 2020
LITG seven years ago, Superboy was 17 years old
And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.
- Jonathan Kent, Superboy, is Now 17 Years Old…
- Sylvester Stallone Shares Some New Pictures from Rambo V: Last Blood
- How Uncanny X-Men #10 Sets Up Age Of X-Man…. (SPOILERS)
- Invaders #1 Rewrites History of Namor… and the X-Men (Spoilers)
- Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jamie Coville, comics journalist.
- Don Alsafi, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago
- Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.
- Stephen Sutherland, writer of NeverEnding comic
- David M. DeVries, writer on Suicide Squad
- Steve Erwin, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics
- My mum.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
