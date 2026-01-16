Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hank mccoy, newlitg

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 16th January, 2026

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Eric Kripke on LA Fires

LITG, two years ago, Ghostbusters' Slimer

LITG three years ago, Timothy Olyphant's Raylan

LITG four years ago, Witcher Peace On Twitter

LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

LITG six years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG seven years ago, Superboy was 17 years old

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jamie Coville, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Don Alsafi , employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago

, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.

creator of Oceanverse comic strip. Stephen Sutherland , writer of NeverEnding comic

, writer of NeverEnding comic David M. DeVries , writer on Suicide Squad

, writer on Suicide Squad Steve Erwin , comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics

, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics My mum.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

