Hank McCoy, The Beast, in The Daily LITG, 17th of January, 2026

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast and the top ten stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Dan Slott On Superman

LITG, two years ago, Mark Brooks' Rogue

LITG three years ago, Supernatural Meets Smallville

LITG four years ago, Putting Zips On Boba Fett

LITG five years ago, Deleted Pokémon GO Promises

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

LITG six years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG seven years ago, Superboy was 17 years old.

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Brevoort, Marvel Senior Vice President of Publishing, Executive Editor

Marvel Senior Vice President of Publishing, Executive Editor Ann Nocenti , writer on Marvel Comics Presents, Seeds, co-creator of Typhoid Mary, Blackheart, Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral.

, writer on Marvel Comics Presents, Seeds, co-creator of Typhoid Mary, Blackheart, Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral. Dale Lazarov, a graphic novelist

a graphic novelist Tony Bedard , co-creator of Negation and Retro Rocket, writer on Exiles, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern.

, co-creator of Negation and Retro Rocket, writer on Exiles, Supergirl, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern. D.J. Coffman, creator of Hero By Night

creator of Hero By Night Renaldo Matadeen, comics journalist

comics journalist Preston Lindsay, comics colourist

comics colourist Rachelle Atkinson, comics colourist

comics colourist Joan Mosher, Manager/Owner at Morning Star Comics and Games

Manager/Owner at Morning Star Comics and Games Francis Portela, comic inker on Legion, Black Panther, Batman, Trinity Of Sin.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

