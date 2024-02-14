Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Marvel And DC, newlitg

Marvel Loves DC in the Daily LITG, 14th February 2024

The return to print of Marvel and DC crossovers topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Marvel and DC Crossovers make a triumphant return to print.

Top stories include the announcement of two Crossover Omnibuses.

Insights into The Last of Us Season 2 and Batman #143 spoilers.

Highlights from LITG's past: Rosalia's move with Coca-Cola & Sesame Street spoilers.

Marvel and DC up a tree, as their impending crossovers topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel & DC Crossovers top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Rosalia on Coke

LITG two years ago, Doctor Elmo

LITG three years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano

LITG four years ago – Parasite became a comic

And Aurora joined X-Factor.

LITG five years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began

And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Cassaday of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids

of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange

of Doctor Strange Phillip Vaughan , Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.

, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee. David B. Quinn , co-creator of Faust

, co-creator of Faust Michael Kasinger , sketch card artist.

, sketch card artist. Suzanne Dechnik , comics colourist

, comics colourist Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.

