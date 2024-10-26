Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg
MCM London Comic Con Day Two in The Daily LITG 26th October, 2024
It's the second day of MCM London Comic Con and I am on my way on the cosplay tube. Give me a shout if you see me running around!
It's the second day of MCM London Comic Con and I am on my way on the cosplay tube. Give me a shout if you see me running around! And welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Fantastic Four: First Steps and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps & Natasha Lyonne Has Wrapped Filming
- Predator: Badlands Isn't The Only Predator Movie On The Horizon
- Batman Kicks Off McFarlane's New DC Comics Todd's Mods Vinyl Line
- Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Dynamite January 2025 Solicits Has Both SilverHawks AND ThunderCats
- Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations
- Boom Studios' January 2025 Full Solicits Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee
- LEGO Debuts New Uncanny Marvel Comics Set with X-Men X-Mansion
- Harley Quinn Season 5 Missing From Max's November 2024 Trailer
- Fight for the Green with the McFarlane Todd's Mods Swamp Thing Vinyl
- From One Side Of The Show To The Other at MCM London October 2024
- The Pre-Code Horror of L.B. Cole's Star Publications Era, at Auction
- Amazon Glitchwatch: The Wicked + The Divine Compendium 74% Off
- Steve Ditko Horror and Dr. Death, This Magazine is Haunted, at Auction
- Endeavour #1 Launches in Dstlry January 2025 Full Solicits
- Pinupocalypse Launches in Massive January 2025 Full Solicits
- Matt Baker & More, the Pre-Code Horror of Strange Mysteries at Auction
- Oscar Wilde Joins Judge Dredd/2000AD- Rebellion January 2025 Solicits
- Zodiac and the Tim Holt #30 Death Wheel Connection, up for Auction
- Lenore & Silverhawks On Covers Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- MCM London Comic Con Just Opened! The Daily LITG 25th October, 2024
- Roman Dirge's Lenore Launches in Titan Comics January 2025 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Captain America's New Big Speech
- Captain America Makes His Big Speech About Mutants And America
- Jean Grey, Orchis Mind Control & Hunt for X-Men Sanctuary #XSpoilers
- Now, Kingpin Comes To X-Men, Spider-Man & Avengers Comics (Spoilers)
- Captain America Reveals Who Killed JFK, MLK and More (Spoilers)
- Should Marvel Replace The Word "Uncanny" With "Horny"? XSpoilers…
- Saturday Night Live Cast Can't Save Show from Bad Bunny, Guest Stars
- WildCATS Ends With #12 – What's Up With WildStorm At DC Comics Now?
- Frasier S01E04 Images: It's "Take Your Dad to Work" Day for Freddy
- DC Comics Adds A New Detail To Superman's Heat Vision (Spoilers)
- Doom Patrol Will Return… But Where? And With Whom? (Spoilers)
- The 1st Marvel Romance Mixes Love & Football, My Romance 1 at Auction
- Asterix And The White Iris: The Bleeding Cool Review
- Pamela Lifford Resigns As DC Comics' Big Boss
- L.B. Cole Covers 1952's Popular Teen-Agers #11, up for Auction
- Two Roy Lichtenstein Inspirations, Secret Hearts #83 up for Auction
- Did You Get The Surprise Gabriel Rodriguez Dracula #1 Variant Today?
- Scholastic Reverses "Segregation" Policy That Included Black Panther
- Highest Graded Copies of Marvel's My Own Romance, up for Auction
- Bad Bunny Isn't Funny- The Daily LITG, 25th October, 2023
LITG two years ago, Marvel In February
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- How AXE Judgment Day Will Change Eternals & X-Men Going Forward
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- DC Spoils Batman #129 Cliffhanger Before We Got A Chance To Read It
- Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Fallout: Check Out A Preview Image from Amazon's Prime Video Series
- Paul Levitz & Neil Gaiman Talk Creator Credits In Black Adam & Sandman
- The Return of Sublime To Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Today's X-Terminators #2 Has The Least Believable Cliffhanger Of All
- Norman Osborn Designing Yet Another Suit For Spider-Man
- BossLogic Made Fragment Creative Director, Sells His Mega Mutant Ape
- Matt Baker Lagoon Creatures on Amazing Ghost Stories, Up for Auction
- Bill Everett Unleashes the Sealed Specters on Venus #18, at Auction
- Own Original Mike DeBalfo Artwork From Notti & Nyce #1
- Bill Everett's Altar Surprise on Journey into Mystery #6, at Auction
- Remember the Fifth of November For San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Badges
- Amazon Prime Fallout Preview In The Daily LITG, 26th Of October, 2022
LITG three years ago, Back To The Bat With Todd McFarlane
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?
- Marvel Comics Launches Savage Spider-Man Without Chris Bachalo
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
- Tonight Is Murkrow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021
- The Identity Of Mother Soul Confirmed And Fully Revealed In Robin #7
- The Naked, Scarred Body Of Jason Todd in Task Force Z #1
- Source Point Press Drops Frank Gogol During Legal Proceedings
- Evil Dada Shock Troopers Fighting The Culture War – The X-Cellent #1
- The Beef Bros Are Back… And This Time They've Brought Fanny Packs
- Knighted #1: AWA Studios Previews Exclusive Retailer Covers
- Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones, E.A. Carrington & Kitt Thomas
- Origin Of Fortnite, Foundation & Imagined Order Revealed In Batman
- Cartoonist Embedded With Julia Salazar Creates Campaign Graphic Novel
- Could We Get Interdimensional Law Series Spin-Off From Checkmate #5?
- Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic OGN by Kyla Smith Picked Up By Macmillan
- All Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Titles So Far, Adds Radio Apocalypse
- "Dune Is Harry Potter" Hot Take in The Daily LITG, 26th October, 2021
LITG four years ago, Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Thought She Was Playing the Doctor "Wrong"
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Spitting Image: Watch New Episodes for Free on YouTube Right Now
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: Rey vs Vader, Obi-Wan Trifecta & More
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Drifloon
- Retro The Mandalorian Figures Unveiled by Hasbro for Mando Monday
- UCS Selling Two, Three, Four Times More DC Comics Than Lunar
- Neil Gaiman Asks If DC Wants a Death Talks About Life For COVID-19
- 50 Copies Of Emma Kubert Bleeding Cool Foundlings Kickstarter Variant
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: Paul Grist to Draw The Union, And More
- Homestuck: Unofficial Collection is Free Offline Browser Experience
LITG five years ago, the Doctor met the Doctor and we got Giant-Sized X-Men again
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG six years ago, Old Man Logan was ending and Superman was getting militarised
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino
- Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.
- Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.
- Karl C. Story, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.
- OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.
- Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
