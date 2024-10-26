Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg

MCM London Comic Con Day Two in The Daily LITG 26th October, 2024

It's the second day of MCM London Comic Con and I am on my way on the cosplay tube. Give me a shout if you see me running around!

It's the second day of MCM London Comic Con and I am on my way on the cosplay tube. Give me a shout if you see me running around! And welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Fantastic Four: First Steps and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Captain America's New Big Speech

LITG two years ago, Marvel In February

LITG three years ago, Back To The Bat With Todd McFarlane

LITG four years ago, Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim

LITG five years ago, the Doctor met the Doctor and we got Giant-Sized X-Men again

LITG six years ago, Old Man Logan was ending and Superman was getting militarised

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.

comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.

Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.

Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

