Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg
MCM London Comic Con Just Opened! The Daily LITG 25th October, 2024
MCM London Comic Con has just opened and I am there. Give me a shout if you see me running around! And welcome to Lying In The Gutters,
MCM London Comic Con has just opened and I am there. Give me a shout if you see me running around! And welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Justice League Watchtower and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Batman Kicks Off McFarlane's New DC Comics Todd's Mods Vinyl Line
- Always Sunny S17: McElhenney's Standards & Practices Saga Continues
- Justice League Watchtower & Absolute Power Fallout Today in DC Comics
- New Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Venom Revealed by Mondo
- McFarlane Reveals New Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Statue
- Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Sells For $15, Variants Go For A Lot Higher
- The Diplomat Season 2: Janney's VP Penn Cuts to the Chase with Kate
- The Rookie Season 7: Melissa O'Neil Shares Look at Her "On Set Family"
- Marvel Comics Creates Their Own Elon Musk For The X-Men (Spoilers)
And comics stories you might prefer…
- Death And Kisses in January's 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man
- James Gunn To Hook LeBron James Up With Batman Comics
- Kylo Ren Returns in 2025 in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader
- The "Horror and Terror" of Fight Against Crime, Up for Auction
- Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck & Goofy Do The Fantastic Four
- The Fight for Eerie: Avon v Ziff-Davis Pre-Code Horror War, at Auction
- LaurenZSide Is Publishing Her Graphic Novel, Going Under, With Bad Egg
- The Future Of Superman, With The Time Trapper And Mon-El (Spoilers)
- Juan Ferreyra Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- IDW January 2025 Solicits
- DC Reprints The Nice House By The Sea #1 To #3, With Vertigo Logos
- Marvel's Own Elon Musk in The Daily LITG 24th October, 2024
LITG one year ago, Bad Bunny Isn't Funny
- Saturday Night Live Cast Can't Save Show from Bad Bunny, Guest Stars
- DC Comics Adds A New Detail To Superman's Heat Vision (Spoilers)
- WildCATS Ends With #12 – What's Up With WildStorm At DC Comics Now?
- Howard Stern: Post Malone Performs Alice in Chains/"Them Bones" Cover
- Doom Patrol Will Return… But Where? And With Whom? (Spoilers)
- Larry Hama Fixes The GI Joe Dialogue That Marvel Mangled
- Wonder Woman Vs The US Army – And Joe Biden? (Spoilers)
- John Constantine Does It To A Cat Again (Batman Beyond Spoilers)
- The Flash Does Animal Man With A Gorilla? (Spoilers)
- Magic: The Gathering Is Getting Special 30th Anniversary IPA
- Alex Toth Covers DC Comics' Girls' Romances #13, up for Auction
- Highest Graded Copy of DC Comics 1955 Falling in Love #1, at Auction
- Marvel Confirms Return Of Edge Of Spider-Verse For 2024
- Jack Kirby Covers 1960 Marvel's Love Romances #88, up for Auction
- Alice Kirkpatrick's "So Good it's Discouraging" Ace Romance at Auction
- Kong Keenan – A Super Spy For China? (Superman Spoilers)
- Metropolis – Musical Theatre, Cuisine, Dating & Terrorists (Spoilers)
- Bad Bunny Isn't Funny – The Daily LITG, 24th October, 2023
LITG two years ago, Marvel In February
- (Some Of) Marvel Comics February 2022 Solicitations
- Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga Jumps To $3.99 With 2023 Return
- A New Ghoul Joins Mattel's Monster High Line with Twyla
- Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has Some Mixed Feelings About Regeneration
- JM DeMatteis Launches DeMultiverse With Four New Comics
- Doctor Who: Tennant 14th Doctor, Gatwa 15th Doctor; 60th Anniv Images
- DC To Get Its Own Infinity Gauntlet With Action Comics? (Spoilers)
- Monster High Creepover Party Begins with New Dolls from Mattel
- We Got Our Hands on the Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boxes
- Comic Store In Your Future: DC Returnability A Game Changer?
- The Bio-Organic Horror of Beware Terror Tales #4, Up for Auction
- Cullen Bunn's Night Walkers #1 in Source Point's January 2022 Solicits
- How Something Is Killing The Children Returns In November
- Star-Lord Soars Into His Debut in Marvel Preview #4, Up for Auction
- Rocket Raccoon's Entry into the Marvel Universe, Up for Auction
- Coins Of Judas & Hush Ronin in Band Of Bards January 2023 Solicits
- Snow White Zombie Apocalypse in Scout Comics January 2023 Solicits
- William K. Friedman Pushing Dark Mysteries to the Limit, at Auction
- Rogue State, Collected in Black Mask Studios January 2023 Solicits
- Hammerfall & Phantom Tomorrow in Opus Comics January 2023 Solicits
- DC Comics Returns in The Daily LITG 24th of October 2022
LITG three years ago, Pony Cosplay
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
- 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
- Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages
- GI Joe Team Dazzles W/ New Figures, HasLab Revealed At Hasbro PulseCon
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz's Season 6 Stuck-at-Airport Update
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon
- What We Do in the Shadows S03 Finale: Nandor Wants His Groove Back
- Politics and Punishment on Krypton in Superman #65, Up for Auction
- Early Green Arrow and Aquaman in More Fun Comics #76, Up for Auction
- The Orville #1: Artifacts Review: Understands The Assignment
- Eat The Rich #3 Review: Horrifying
- Hecate's Will & Destiny NY in Black Mask January 2022 Solicitations
- The Flash #775 Review: Ended Poorly
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #3 Review: Trying Your Patience
- The Hulk Bounces Back in Incredible Hulk #102, Up for Auction
- The Hulk Crashes the Party in Fantastic Four #12, Up for Auction
- Paul Allor's Past The Last Mountain From CEX In January 2022 Solicits
- Radio Apocalypse Now, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 24th of October 2022
- Rich Douek & Joe Mulvey's Happy Hill from ComixTribe in January 2022
- Black's Myth, Edgar Allen Poe & My Bad in Ahoy January 2021 Solicits
- Jeff McComsey, Lee Loughridge, Mike Deodato's The Fourth Man from AWA
- Van Jensen, Erica Schultz, Aneke's Byline In Blood #1 From Aftershock
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, LA filming, and Green Lantern
- How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- Heels: Stephen Amell Enjoys Being Back to Work, Digs His Short Shorts
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Full Mega Gengar Timed Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO
- Giga, That Texas Blood, We Live, X-Men, Champions, Get More Printings
- Source Point Press Launch Four Comics in January 2021 Solicitations
- Gus Mauk Draws Shi No Kage #1 Launching From BlackBox in January 2021
- Black Mask Studios Returns To Diamond Comics In January 2021
- Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services, Quits?
- Wrong Earth: Night & Day Returns in Ahoy Comics January 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Six New Comics in January, 2021 Three For $1.99
LITG five years ago, Tony Harris was destroying artwork
And MCM London was kicking off.
- Surprise, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's" Servers Are Already Down
- Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
- So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
- The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Why Was Batman/Catwoman Not in DC Comics' January 2020 Solicitations? Tom King Spills All
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
LITG six years ago, Wolverine had hot claws…
And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- What Do Logan's Claws Look Like When They Get Hot From the Inside? (Return Of Wolverine #2 Spoiler)
- Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans: Let Reasoned Discussion, Debate Begin!
- Jean Grey Does Her Best 'Last Jedi' Luke Skywalker Impersonation (X-Men Red #9 Spoilers)
- AHS: Apocalypse Episode 7 Traitor: Cordelia Comes Callin' (PREVIEW)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- June Brigman, artist and co-creator of Power Pack.
- Kyle Stevens of Kirby Krackle
- Richard Clark, colourist on Happy.
- Tomm Gabbard, artist on Jesus Hates Zombies.
- Miguel Orta, manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas.
- Brian E Lau CCO/Founder at Staunch Ambition
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk,