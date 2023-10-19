Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, miles morales, newlitg

Miles Morales' New Costume in The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2023

Miles Morales got a new vampire hunting costume ahead of Blood Hunt... all in yesterday's Bleeding Cool courtesy of Lying In The Gutters,

Miles Morales got a new vampire hunting costume ahead of Blood Hunt…No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Miles Morales' New Costume

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Misdreavus Under The Spotlight

LITG two years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG three years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State

LITG four years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was losing his identity.

LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.

And Vikings was getting red on you.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Ccomics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics artist Alison Sohn.

Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.

Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.

Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.

Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.

Phil Boyle , President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.

, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics. Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.

Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Miles Morales' Spider-Man Miles Morales' Spider-Man Miles Morales' Spider-Man Miles Morales' Spider-Man Miles Morales' Spider-Man

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!