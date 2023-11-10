Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Nightmare Before Thought Bubble- The Daily LITG, 10th November 2023

I'm on the train heading to Thought Bubble in Harrogate as I type. And we have the Nightmare Before Christmas 3700 piece set to entertain.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Traveling to Thought Bubble with a 3700-piece Nightmare Before Christmas set.
  • Daily LITG covers comics, merchandise, and TV/movie news; subscribe for updates.
  • Top stories: Disney's new Nightmare doll set and DC's March 2024 Suicide Squad.
  • Recap of yesterday's LITG including Superman & Lois and the CW's challenging times.

I'm on the tube heading to King's Cross, then to Thought Bubble in Harrogate as I type this. And we have… the Nightmare Before Christmas 3700 piece doll set to entertain us. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Nightmare Before Thought Bubble- The Daily LITG, 10th November 2023
Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: shopDisney

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Nightmare Before Christmas

  1. The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
  2. Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
  3. Mark Millar Suggests Royalty Rate Of 50% To Save The Comics Industry
  4. Amanda Waller Launches Suicide Squad Dream Team From DC in March 2024
  5. DC Comics to Launch a New Trinity Of Evil in 2024- But Who Are They?
  6. Kate Micucci Confesses To Drawing Cartoons Outside Jazba In New York
  7. Marvel's Giant-Size Fantastic Four Comes For Namor In February 2024
  8. Something Evil Is Coming in DC's Latest Dawn Of DC 2024 Timeline
  9. Frank Frazetta Comics Held Over Creator Payments as Opus Moves to UK
  10. Doctor Who Images: Fourteenth Doctor, Toymaker, Wrarth Warriors & More

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Night Court Returns In Two Months

night court
Image: NBCUniversal
  1. Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
  2. Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
  3. New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
  4. Carlos Pacheco Has Died, Aged 60, Mayor Announces Official Mourning
  5. For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
  6. The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
  7. Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info
  8. Dark Web Begins In Venom, With Its Roots In New Mutants (XSpoilers)
  9. Kelly Sue DeConnick and Bill Sienkiewicz take Parisian White to AMC
  10. Marvel Teases The Twilight Court for Timeless 2022 #1
  11. Leeanne M. Krecic Pulls Let's Play Season 4 From Webtoon
  12. Marvel Teases Kang Becoming Immortus In Timeless 2022 #1
  13. Marvel Teases Kang's Arch-Rival Myrddin For Timeless 2022 #1
  14. Aaron Reynolds' Uncensored Effin Birds For Thought Bubble
  15. Marvel Teases Kang's Missing Moment For Timeless 2022
  16. Hellfire to Nazferatu, from Rogue Comics Ireland at Thought Bubble
  17. Alison Sampson Designs Thought Bubble For 2022
  18. Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy
  19. Don't Avert Your Eyes Launches Black Mask Special Projects Imprint
  20. Marvel Has An Official Twitter Blue Tick, DC Comics Does Not
  21. Marvel's First Moon Knight From 1,000,000 BC (Spoilers)
  22. X-Men's Judgment Day Omega #1 Reminds Us Comics Is The Best Artform
  23. What Terrible Thing Did Reed Richards Do??? (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
  24. Minimum CW Going Forward In The Daily LITG, 9th November 2022
  25. Martin Simpson's Nord Sees A Viking King Vs Loki And Death
  26. Ian Kennedy & Emma Vieceli in Coming Home, Previewed At Thought Bubble
  27. Paul Tonner Brings His King O' The Cats To Harrogate This Weekend

LITG two years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

the flash
LITG Image: The CW
  1. The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
  2. Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
  3. 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
  4. Ra's Al Ghul Returns To DC Comics in 2022 For The Shadow War
  5. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
  6. Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Is Here, Teasing Green Goblin Return
  8. Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
  9. Diamond Comic Distributors Targeted By Ransomware Attack
  10. JLQ First Look In The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2021
  11. Comic Store In Your Future: Receiving Comics Games and More is Crazy
  12. Diamond Comics Switches To Emergency Website, Reports Delays
  13. Comic Book Bags Triple In Value On eBay – Worth Collecting Instead?
  14. Balmain Creates Graphic Novel With David Mack, Bengal, Colleen Doran
  15. A World Without Batman – Or Scott Snyder – Crossover #9 (Spoilers)
  16. Bone Orchard: Mythos To Be A Shared Horror Comics Universe

LITG three years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

  1. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  2. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  3. Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
  4. Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
  5. Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
  6. Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
  8. AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?
  9. Saturday Night Live Succeeds Because Kate McKinnon is SNL's MVP
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
  11. Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover
  12. Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That
  13. Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs
  14. Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021
  15. Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021
  16. Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line
  17. Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Four years ago, McDonalds toys

  1. McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
  2. Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
  3. When C.B. Cebulski Threatened to Fire Me…
  4. DC Reveals First Look at Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1
  5. DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
  6. Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
  7. "Watchmen" – Revolver: "Book of Rorschach" is "Pretentiously Convoluted"
  8. Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
  9. "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

Five years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Scalped Book Four – and Probably Five Too
  2. 8 Revealed DC Comics Covers for November and December by Francesco Mattina, Josh Middleton, Frank Cho and More
  3. Was That Dr Manhattan in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern #1?
  4. DC Comics is Adding Robin #0 to the Batman Prodigal Collection Now
  5. 'Rogue One' Prequel Starring Diego Luna Coming to Disney+ Bob Iger Says

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman
  • Nick Landau, co-owner of Forbidden Planet and Titan

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas Nightmare Before Christmas

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.