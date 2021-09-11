Transylvania Transformers in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
LITG Credit: Hasbro

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
  2. Dave Bautista Applauds Ivermectin for Sterilizing Republican Men
  3. Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection
  4. Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
  5. Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  6. Hawkeye Preview Image: Kate & Lucky the Pizza Dog Track Down Clint
  7. Mirage Studios Says Goodbye, and Cowabunga
  8. Signed, Misprinted and Slabbed – First Appearance Of Spawn At Auction
  9. Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
  10. When Todd McFarlane Drew Superman, Original Art At Auction Today

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
  2. Animal Kingdom: Shawn Hatosy Promises "We Will Be Back" for Season 5
  3. DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
  4. Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
  5. Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
  6. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
  7. Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
  8. Shinx Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  9. The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
  10. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  11. *That* Milo Manara Spider-Woman Original Cover Art Up For Auction
  12. The Walmart Report: DC is Back, After 3 Months Away
  13. Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
  14. Now Spawn #310 Tops 100,000 Orders As Well
  15. Astron Star Soldier Returns After 43 Years, Bronx Heroes In Trumpland

LITG two years ago, Incoming was incoming.

  1. Marvel Comics Announces Incoming #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Jonathan Hickman and More
  2. Marvel's Incoming Super-Mega-Crossover Event Features Two X-Men Who Just "Died" [Spoilers?]
  3. Marvel Officially Launches Dr Strange: Surgeon Supreme – And Spoils Tomorrow's Doctor Strange Comic
  4. Seven Heroes Marvel Should Brutally Murder for Incoming
  5. The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
  6. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
  7. Superman Dons His Black Suit for Pricey Prime 1 Studios Statue
  8. When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  9. Donny Cates Brings Cosmic Storylines to A Grand Finale in Guardians Of The Galaxy #12???
  10. Is There An Earlier First Appearance Of Luke Fox Than Batwing #19?
  11. Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
  12. Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
  13. Robotech Remix #1 – Rebooted, Relaunched and Previewed…
  14. After 32 Years, Spider-Ham Finally Gets Another Comic Book Series
  15. Marvel Puts the Cosmic Ghost Rider in Chains For New Revenge Comic
  16. Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
  17. The Sneakiest of Peeks Ahead at Marvel Comics #1001
  18. Did Captain America's Weirdest Tale Help Inspire Avengers: Infinity War?

LITG three years ago, Bunker survived.

  1. Tom King Originally Intended to Kill Off Bunker in Heroes In Crisis #1
  2. King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
  3. Marvel Teases an Important New Mutant Debut for X-Men Black: Mojo
  4. The Nun Review: Valak Deserved More Than This
  5. Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Pride creator, publisher and ex-Bleeding Cooler Joe Glass
  • Rod Whigham, artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers.
  • Sketch card artist Doug Peters.
  • Jon Macy, creator of TropoTeleny and Camille.
  • Co-Owner/ President of Aspen Comics, Frank Mastromauro
  • Michael Wright, former DC Comics editor.
  • 7 Percent and Zenescope artist, Jarreau Wimberly

