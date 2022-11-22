Elon Musk To The Brig in Daily LITG, 22nd November 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?

LITG: Elon Musk To The Brig

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk's Twitter Mess
Image: Paramount Global/SNL Screencap
  1. Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess 
  2. Power Rangers Universe Remembers Green Ranger Jason David Frank 
  3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews Ortegas' S02 Away Team Outfit 
  4. Dark Crisis Reveals Only One Future For Damian Wayne (BatSpoilers)
  5. Elon Musk Tweets Milo Manara Artwork As Thirst Trap For Donald Trump
  6. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest After Release Week
  7. We Ain't & Will Always Be The Walking Dead: Season 11 Ep. 24 Review 
  8. The Walking Dead Finale: So Why's Rick Smiling? Rick/Michonne Images
  9. DC Cancels Aquaman: Andromeda & Shazam Power of Hope Hardcover Orders
  10. Power Rangers Green Rangers Gets Exclusive Bust from Gentle Giant

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Bye Bye Buffy

Bye Bye Buffuy - The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2021
Bye Bye Buffy – The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2021
  1. Billy Gunn v Darby Allin Shows AEW Doesn't Know How to Treat Legends
  2. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
  3. Star Wars Rancor HasLab Loses Backers after Hasbro's Latest Reveal
  4. Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
  5. Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards
  6. AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
  8. National Taco Bell Commercial Features Live-Action Version Of Saga
  9. Funko Reveals 5-Pack Pop Sets for The Bad Batch and Captain America
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 E02 "Anomaly" Images, Preview
  11. No Game No Life: New Light Novel Chapters Get Day One Digital Release
  12. Yen Press Announces 9 New Upcoming Titles at Anime NYC
  13. Batman #117 Beats Son Of Kal-El #5 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Hug It Out In Bruce Timm Art On Auction
  15. You Promised Me Darkness Gets A Sequel, Follow Me Into The Darkness
  16. New Heathen #1 by Natasha Alterici in Vault's February 2022 Solicits
  17. Marvel Prototype Stamps From Marie Severin On Auction Today
  18. Marvel Studios What If…? Mystery Mini Collectibles Coming from Funko
  19. The Fictionauts Launch in Red 5 Comics' February 2022 Solicitations
  20. Arthur Adams Batgirl & Clayface Artwork At Heritage Auctions
  21. Should Pau Be in The Star Wars Section At London Film And Comic Con?
  22. AWA Launch Primos #1 in February 2022 Solicitations
  23. Doctorin the TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 21st November 2021
  24. Harbinger #5 and Shadowman #6 in Valiant February 2022 Solicitations

LITG one year ago, Wolverine, Titans and Pokémon GO

Laura Kinney - All Grown Up, Out Of The Vault? X-Men #18
Wolverine, Titans, Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2020

  1. Old Woman Wolverine? X-Men #18 Goes Back To The Vault
  2. Titans: HBO Max Teases Anna Diop/Starfire Season 3 Reveal
  3. Full Tasks & Rewards for No Match for Magmar Research in Pokémon GO
  4. Magmar Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
  5. Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
  6. Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
  7. The One Where Funko Announces A New Wave of Friends Pops
  8. The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Funko Unveils Huge Line-up of New Funko Soda Vinyls
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
  11. What Does Marvel 616 Actually Mean? We Explain Again
  12. Ike Perlmutter Buys 350 Thanksgiving Dinners For Palm Beach Needy
  13. ts Joe Biden In Advance Reorders
  14. Skottie Young's Tank Girl in Albatross Funnybooks Feb 2021 Solicits
  15. Suicide Squad Collections Ramp Up From DC Comics Ahead of Movie
  16. The Mystic Comics Origins of Marvel's First Black Widow
  17. The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard Draws Zombie PSA for Covid-19
  18. First Appearance Of Martian Manhunter On Auction Today At Heritage
  19. Unused Spider-Man Record Art By Rich Buckler Up For Auction Today
  20. Sneeze: Naoki Urusawa's Short Stories are Wistful, Goofy Fun

LITG two years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

  1. Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
  2. Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
  3. Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
  4. Baby Yoda Merch is On The Way, Maybe Even by Tomorrow Mandalorian Fans
  5. LATE: Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul, Catwoman, Legion Of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol
  6. Weeping Angels Meet Autons in Jodie Whittaker/David Tennant Doctor Who Crossover For February 2020 Titan Comics Solicitations (UPDATE)
  7. "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
  8. Alfred is Still Dead, and so is "Playboy" Bruce Wayne in James Tynion's Batman
  9. Why is Fallen Angels Missing from Marvel's February Solicitations?
  10. "The Umbrella Academy" Cast's Deeper Appreciation for Vinyl [VIDEO]

LITG three years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

  1. Police Contacted After Comic Con India Hands Out Copies of Saga to Kids
  2. Bleeding Cool Saw Doctor Who's Future! Or Someone Screwed Up…
  3. Sorry Haters, 'Doctor Who' Series 11 is Doing Just Fine
  4. DC Comics Cancels Batman & The Outsiders Orders, Will Resolicit Later in 2019
  5. Gotham Girl Will Kill Batman as Bane Returns to Glory – Reading Tom King's Batman

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Roy Thomas, Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books.
  • Creator of Trekker, comic book artist Ron Randall
  • Jon Sommariva, artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini.
  • Comic book creator Dan Brereton
  • James E. Roche, writer of The Wretches comic.
  • Comic book journalist Erika Svensson
  • Jeff Wamester, director at Marvel Animation
  • Adaptor of The Hobbit into graphic novels, David Wenzel
  • Colourist on Sandman, The Dreaming, Lucifer, Shade The Changing Man, Doom Patrol, Fables and The InvisiblesDaniel Vozzo

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.