Watery Fowls in The Daily LITG, 21st February 2023
An LITG runaround the previosu day on Bleeding Cool, what people were reading and when, as well as comic industry birthdays!
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
LITG one year ago, HBO Shows
