Watery Fowls in The Daily LITG, 21st February 2023

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

John Cleese Guilts BBC into Restoring Fawlty Towers to Streaming (Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
  3. Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise 
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
  5. Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Meta Mind Blower Key to Everything?
  6. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scene
  7. Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
  8. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Gets A Visitor 
  9. AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show 
  10. Nightwing #101 Preview: Time to Meet the New Titans

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, HBO Shows

 

westworld
HBO Westworld logo thing
  1. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  2. Predator 2 Shaman Predator, A NECA Toy Fair BC Exclusive Reveal
  3. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  4. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  5. Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss
  6. Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
  7. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  8. James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty
  9. The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie's Commonwealth Concerns
  10. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  11. George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022
  12. Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne
  14. Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits
  15. Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits
  16. Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits
  17. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022

LITG two years ago, The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer

The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer - The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
Instagram screencap
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3
  3. The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)
  4. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  5. Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
  6. The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry
  7. MOTU: Revelation: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Teela, Kevin Smith & More
  8. The Boys Adds A Bit of Star-Bright to Jack Quaid's Starlight
  9. Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
  10. The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer – The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
  11. Original Art Auction- Arthur Suydam, Jock, John Byrne, Marc Silvestri
  12. Gary Frank Original Artwork From Hulk to Doomsday Clock For Auction
  13. WandaVision Adds Allan Heinberg And Jimmy Cheung To Creator Credits
  14. Gung Ho Returns With Anger In Ablaze May 2021 Solicitations
  15. Han Solo-Vibes in Becstar, Launching in Mad Cave May 2021 Solicits
  16. Long Knives Returns In Print in Black Mask May 2021 Solicits
  17. Chris Claremont Has A Happy Ending For WandaVision In Mind
  18. 11 New DC Comics From DC Middle Ages To Elseworld To Deathstroke Inc
  19. Invincible Red Sonja #1 Leads Dynamite's May 2021 Solicits

LITG three years ago –  Supergirl was the canary in the cage.

And straightwashing met the statues.

  1. Twenty-Eight DC Comics Selling Fewer Copies Than Supergirl
  2. The Straightwashing Of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Continues In Statue Form?
  3. Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
  4. "Rebuild of Evangelion" Characters Get New States from Bandai
  5. Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
  6. The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
  7. "The Blacklist": Red & Liz Accept NBC's Season 8 Renewal Mission
  8. The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
  9. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
  10. "Walker": "PLL" Alum Keegan Allen Cast as Jared Padalecki's Brother

LITG four years ago Critical Role split

And Brian Bendis gave Superman super-beard growth.

  1. Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
  2. Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
  4. This New Chinese Poster for Alita: Battle Angel is Gorgeous
  5. Doctor Who's Mandip Gill: Cool with "Thasmin," Doctor-Yaz Shipping

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Diamond Comic Distributor's VP – Retailer Services, Chris Powell
  • Former Marvel financial VP, Barry Kaplan
  • Frank Brunner, horror writer/artist on Doctor Strange, Howard The Duck, Conan and head of character design for Fox animated X-Men series .
  • Cartoonist Brian Douglas Ahern of Pigboys
  • Joseph M. Monks, co-creator of Cry For Dawn.
  • Cartoonist Mark Brewer 
  • Douglas Franchin, artist on Halo and X-Men Blue
  • Greg Carter, writer of Love Is In The Blood

