DC Comics Dating Profiles in the Daily LITG, 17th February, 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool and the past five years, with added comic creator birthdays.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.