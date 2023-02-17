DC Comics Dating Profiles in the Daily LITG, 17th February, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool and the past five years, with added comic creator birthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
- Marvel Comics' Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Punisher No More: Frank Castle to Get a New Career in May?
- Always Sunny Season 16: "Rickety Cricket" Music Video Goes Miley Cyrus
- Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm Already Impacted by Disney Financial Woes?
- Liz Allen To Become New Marvel Superhero/Villain, Misery
- The Mandalorian Season 3 Key Art; Looking Back at The Journey So Far
- Scrubs Meets Grease in Braff, Faison & Travolta T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad |
- The Venture Bros. 20th Anniv: Publick Shares How Brock Samson's Doing
LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer
- Szymon Kudrański to Publish Something Epic at Image in May [Trailer]
- Supernatural Origin of Fighting Yank, Standard Comics #10 at Auction
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter in New Comic at IDW
- DCeased Finale Now an Extra Dollar and an Extra Eight Pages
- Peacemaker Tries Hard in Mature Readers DC Black Label Comic in May
- Boom Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic in TV Continuity
- Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers by DC Vs. Vampires' Pasquale Qualano
- Pathfinder Returns to Comics, And Brings Starfinder With It
- Lando Calrissian Gets A New Marvel Comic, Working For Jabba The Hutt
- Black Eyed Peas' Taboo & Phil Noto Bring Us Daredevil & Echo
- Cindy Moon Returns With Silk #1 From Marvel Comics For AAPI Month
- PrintWatch: Batman & Joker, Lazarus Planet, Nightcrawlers Gets Seconds
- InvestiGators Spinoff Agents of S.U.I.T. Has A Half-Million Print Run
- Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Collections Sell Out
- Leah Moore & John Reppion Launch SanjuliánVerse at Opus Comics
- Rebellion Relaunches Battle Action With Garth Ennis & John Wagner
- Dating Profiles Of The DC Universe- Daily LITG, 16th February, 2023
LITG one year ago, Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.